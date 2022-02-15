Toyota Hilux GR Sport would arrive in South America with a more powerful engine

Pending its official premiere in the South American markets, there is new information about the new Toyota Hilux GR Sport.

The Toyota Hilux GR Sport update for South America will be released soon and with it it has been appearing Preliminary images and data. The most recent has to do with a more powerful propulsion system than the conventional.

Hilux in its GR Sport version has been an important premiere in recent months at a global level, reaching markets such as Japan, Thailand and several in Europe. Here, his first destination is Argentina where he will produce the model for the region.

Although in the Gazoo Racing classification, the “GR Sport” versions receive more than anything cosmetic modifications from sport stylein our continent could benefit from a power boost, greater than the others presented in the rest of the world.

Same engine, more power for Toyota Hilux GR Sport

The information comes from the international media IOL Motoringwhich states that for some markets Toyota Hilux will have the turbodiesel engine already known, but with more horse power for the GR Sport trim level.

That would correspond to South America, because reviewing the details of the GR Sport Hilux in Asia and Europe they do not exceed the 204 horsepower. The changes could also benefit the version of the pick-up sold in south africafrom where the matter has been a petition to the brand.

Counting on that happening, the sports model of the range will be equipped with the 2.8-liter turbodiesel engine, which with the respective adjustments will raise the power up to 224 hp. Previously the variant produced in Argentina, had been offered with 238 hp V6 engine.

Overall the vehicle will have a more imposing appearance, distinctive accessories for your exterior design and exclusive Gazoo Racing badges, which are also added to the clothing on board. Among its competitors are Ford Ranger Raptor and Volkswagen Amarok.

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia.



