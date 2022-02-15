Tom Holland returns to Fortnite in the Uncharted crossover

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – Fortnite has confirmed its next crossover: Uncharted.

Epic Games started teasing this collaboration back in February with a scavenger hunt website, where players had to solve a 14-character password. The password, sicparvismagna, was quickly resolved and unlocked an Uncharted Fortnite crossover trailer. The 25-second trailer reveals that, starting February 17, 2022, actor Tom Holland will return to Fortnite, this time, via a new Nathan Drake skin.

Holland plays Drake in an upcoming Uncharted movie from Columbia Pictures.

The Fortnite crossover trailer shows Drake and Chloe Frazier with different weapons, vehicles, and other references to the 15-year-old video game franchise. Nathan and Chloe each have two outfit options: one for the film roles of Holland and Sophia Ali, and the other is Nathan and Chloe from 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. (Chloe also has a third style without a jacket).

Note that this is Holland’s second appearance in Fortnite after he joined the game as Spider-Man in December 2022.

As for the new Uncharted movie, it’s about Drake and his partner on a dangerous quest to find the “greatest treasure ever found” while also tracking down Drake’s missing brother.

Uncharted opens directly after the Fornite crossover. It will open in North American theaters on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Written by Maggie Tillman.