This is the most luxurious motorhome in the world, a mansion on wheels

The most luxurious motorhome in the world costs 2.6 million euros and is a display of comforts to travel like a king. The road pays homage to the EleMMent Palazzo.

The conception that motorhomes are a medium sophisticated to travel is obsolete. The ‘caravanning’ It is a well-established trend, even more so after the unannounced arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. The love of caravans even has the approval of celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith, Ashton Kutcher, Robert de Niro, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. among its followers. Consequently, the market already boasts of vehicles that have nothing to do with caravans. compact and humble.

Some are true mansions on wheels, which do not lack any detail to meet the category of the exclusive luxury. Perfect to enjoy both the trip and the destination, they take care of every detail to satisfy the choicest fortunes.

The bed in the main bedroom is made by the purveyors of the British royal family’s beds. Photo: Marchi Mobile



A look at the most expensive motorhome in the world

Within the range of luxury motorhomes, the most expensive and luxurious of the world is the Element Palace, from the Australian brand Marchi Mobile. In honor of his name, he stands as a true traveling palace.

Cost €2.6 million and, as a high-end vehicle that it is, it moves thanks to a 600 hp, built on the chassis of a Volvo truck. The EleMMent Palazzo is a display of extravagances concentrated in two plants and a majestic Terrace integrated. The cabin is made with high-performance carbon fiber materials, central digital instrumentation and a panoramic windshield.

The Element Palazzo is a true rolling mansion. Photo: Marchi Mobile



The interior embraces the feeling of high standard home in all its glory. Tastefully furnished, it has a full kitchen, wine cellar and ice machine. The room that serves as living room It has a four meter sofa and a large screen television.

As for the Main bedroom, It boasts a king-size bed from the brand that manufactures bedding for the British royal family, dressed in top-quality Italian sheets. It also has a dressing table, another television and a bathroom with a spa area. In short, a rolling mansion, the dream of the discerning travelers.