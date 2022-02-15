Like every year, this February 14th another Valentine’s Day was celebrated. On this day, couples, friends and loved ones express how much they love each other and celebrities are no exception. That is why we share with you how celebrities celebrated this day: the Kardashians, the Beckhams, Cardi B, Tom Brady and more.

This is how celebrities celebrated Valentine’s Day: the Kardashians, the Beckhams and more

The Obamas

The former president dedicated a tender message to the former first lady. “With a smile that lights up the world, you are truly one of a kind. Today and always, I am grateful to have you in my life,” she wrote.

The Beckhams

Victoria Beckham took the opportunity to share a photo from many years ago with David. “1998 in New York! And still my Valentine 24 years later,” the designer wrote in the description of her Instagram post.

The Kardashians

the stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians They also shared how they celebrated this day. Kourtney posted on Instagram some of the surprises she had from her fiancé Travis Barker, as well as a gift from her mother, Kris Jenner.

On the other hand, Kylie also shared some of her gifts. As for Kim, the businesswoman celebrated with a date in New York with Pete Davidson and apparently Kanye West sent her flowers. Meanwhile, Kendall shared some stories of flowers and heart-shaped balloons, and Khloe posted a video with her daughter True wishing Happy Valentine’s Day.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Every year, the couple publishes tender messages on their social networks and this February 14 was no exception. “Let’s cultivate some love and make the world greener! I love you”, wrote the model.

Lily Collins

The actress, who married last year, dedicated an emotional message to her husband, Charlie McDowell. “Happy Heart Day to the man who captured mine and held it closer than I ever thought possible,” Collins wrote.

Cardi B and Offset

The rapper shared in her Instagram stories the great gift that Offset gave her: six Chanel bags.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Britney Spears

The singer dedicated a message to her fiancé, Sam Asghari. This man has been with me through it all. I don’t know what I would do without it so I guess I’ll keep it around a bit longer,” she wrote.