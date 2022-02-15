their looks, their evolution and the best curiosities

The secret wedding of Ariana Grade and Dalton Gomez.

At just 28 years old, Ariana Grande does not stop breaking records: she is the most followed woman on Instagram (with 246 million ‘followers’), she has positioned five albums on the Billboard 200 (one of the most prestigious hit lists in the United States). ) and each song he releases is among the most listened to on streaming platforms. But her musical success has not come overnight, she has been harvesting it for more than 10 years. Do you know the beginnings of it?

This pop singer was born on June 26, 1993 in Boca Raton, a city on the coast of Florida. She may not know it, but her career started as an actress. She first starred in a Broadway musical in 2008 and later rose to fame playing the role of Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon series ‘Victorious’. And precisely singing for the soundtrack of that teen comedy — ‘Music from Victorious’, which you can still listen to on Spotify — was what made him take off in the world of music.

In 2013 he released ‘Yours Truly’, his first album, with which he already managed to reach the top of the Billboard 200. And not only that, he also positioned himself on the Billboard Hot 100 with his single ‘The way’, along with Mac Miller, who was his partner at the time. That was just the beginning of everything that was to come: six more albums —’My everything’ in 2014, ‘Dangerous Woman’ in 2016, ‘Sweetener’ in 2018, ‘thank u, next’ in 2019, ‘Positions’ in 2020 and the ‘deluxe’ version in 2021—and many awards, including two Grammys. That is, she became the new queen of pop.

Some curiosities about Ariana Grande

Her zodiac sign is Cancer and she’s proud of it, as she made clear in a tweet: “Oooof, we Cancers have the ability to do more than just feel.”

She is one of the shortest celebrities, she measures 1.53 meters.

He has a secret Instagram account where he uploads photos of his little pig Piggy.

One of her stylists is Mimi Cuttrell, who also works with ‘tiktokers’ Addison Rae and Dixie D’Amelio.

She married Dalton Gomez in May 2021 in her own home (well, mansion).

Early in her career she was compared to Mariah Carey.

She dated Mac Miller for two years and shortly after his death, Ariana cried during a concert while singing ‘thank u, next’.

Time magazine has included her several times in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Her famous long ponytail isn’t real, it’s extensions.

Now that we know the singer better, let’s listen to her music on a loop!

