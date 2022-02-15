The Valentine of the famous (and the breakup of Kanye West)

02.14.2022 10:54 p.m.

Chris Brown receives a new rape complaint

the rapper Chris Brown has received a new rape claim. A woman has reported that she drugged and abused her in a hotelan event that occurred a day after the rapper allegedly raped another woman on a yacht anchored in Miami Beach in December 2020.

The plaintiff asks $20 million for damages and states in the complaint that the incident left him with “severe emotional anguish”. This is the third time Rihanna’s ez has been reported for rape.

Rapper Chris Brown/EP

Camilla Parker tests positive for Covid

Four days after Charles of England announced his positive for Covid – almost two years after contracting the virus for the first time – Clarence House has announced that his wife, Camilla Parker Bowleshas also been infected and, at the moment, remains in isolation.

Almost ‘expected’ news, since the Duchess of Cornwall attended an act of the British-Asian Trust in London with her husband last Wednesday and, like the heir to the British throne, did not wear a mask at any time and saw him greeting kindly many of the attendees at the event, without respecting the safety distance. Hours after his presence at said gala, the British Royal House reported the positive in Covid-19 of Prince Charles.

Camilla Parker Bowles / EP

Eminem’s controversial Superbowl claim

the rapper Eminem has been commissioned to act in the middle part of the final of the superbowl, a privilege available to very few and for which he has surrounded himself with artists of the stature of Snoop Dogg or 50 Cent. What has stood out the most, therefore, has been the gesture of the white singer.

At the end of the show, the artist knelt on the ground, a gesture that Colin Kapernick It went viral in 2016 in protest of the police brutality suffered by African-Americans in the country. The wink claim has been highly applauded by some and criticized by others, especially for the organization that, hours of the show, he asked Eminem to refrain from doing it.

Eminem kneels at the Superbowl / EFE

Hiba Abouk and Achraf Hakimi welcome their second child

Hiba Abouk Y Achraf Hakimi they are in luck: their second son Naím was born on February 12. This is how the couple shared it on their social networks: “How we wanted to have you among us!“.

The news comes just one day after the celebration of the second birthday of his eldest son Amin, so the happiness and excitement felt by the family is twice. “And it came the best gift for Amin and for the whole family,” the parents wrote on Instagram.

The hand of the second son of Hiba Abouk and Achraf Hakimi / INSTAGRAM

Ivan Reitman, ‘Ghostbusters’ director, dies

Film director and producer Ivan Reitmannwho directed the popular movie Ghostbusters He has died at the age of 75 in California, local media reported on Monday.

Also producer of American-style rampage died “in his sleep” last Saturday night at his home in Montecitoin the state of California, according to their relatives.

The director Ivan ReitmanEFE

Bon Jovi puts his New York apartment up for sale for $22 million

The singer Jon Bon Jovi has put up for sale its 371 square meter apartment in the Greenwich Village neighborhood, New York, for 22 million dollars (about 19.4 million euros). According Wall Street Journalthe singer bought this luxurious apartment in 2017 for 18.94 million dollars.

The house is accessed directly from a private elevator. The apartment has a living room, four bedrooms with their own bathroom, a dressing room, a large kitchen, large windows, a balcony with city ​​views and a large private terrace. Likewise, the urbanization has a garden, a reflecting pool, a cinema room with capacity for 21 people and a dining room for the neighbors.

Bon Jovi in ​​concert / EP

Adele does ‘pole dancing’ in a London club

Adele has left everyone amazed after being seen by a very famous nightclub in London and get on stage with his dog and a drag. Not because of what was mentioned but because her visit was not planned.

Attendees at the famous club gay they could not get out of their amazement when they saw that the singer appeared on stage, left her dog aside and, neither short nor lazy some movements were marked pole dancing holding on to the bar.

Hugh Jackman’s Dog Love

Hollywood stars do not escape Valentine’s Day and good proof of it are the messages they have posted on their social networks. One of the most tender has been Hugh Jackman.

the actor of Wolverine He took advantage of the fact that he was going to walk the dogs and took a picture with them and a heart drawn in the snow. Made by him? That is no longer known.

Hugh Jackman with his dogs INSTAGRAM

David Bustamante celebrates Valentine’s Day with Yana Olina

David Bustamante and Yana Olina They met in 2018 on the TVE program dancing with the stars and since then they are inseparable. How could it be otherwise, the singer wanted to celebrate Valentine’s Day with his partner.

“They are already four years together… +Happy Valentine’s Day to the best person I’ve ever met! You make me so happy. I love you “, she has shared in Cantabrian on her Instagram account with a photograph of the dancer with four bouquets of red roses.

Yana Olina with four bouquets of red roses / INSTAGRAM

David Beckham brings to light images of Victoria’s past

Not only actors and singers express their love, a soccer player like david beckham He has done the same to congratulate his little daughter Harper on Valentine’s Day, but especially his wife. Victory.

Both he and she have chosen the same strategy, share photos of both of them when they were young, at the beginning of their relationship. A review that shows that their love remains despite the Over the years.

David and Victoria Beckham / INSTAGRAM

It’s official: Julia Fox is leaving Kanye West

The B side of Valentine’s Day is what has happened to Kanye West who has seen how he lost his current partner, Julia Fox, after his divorce with Kim Kardashian. The actor has been begging her ex for several days to come back to her with repeated messages on her networks.

Fox doesn’t seem willing to put up with this situation and has confirmed what many suspected. They are not together. “Kanye and I are on good terms.. She was fond of him, but she was not in love with the man. Do you think I’m twelve years old? “, She confesses to her followers and critics.