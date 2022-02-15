The Super Bowl is the showcase of American football and the ‘star system’

Fernando Creole. (I)

The superbowl emerged as a sporting event to celebrate one of the most local and popular sports in the United States: the football. Over time, elements have been incorporated that have made this event one of the best expressions of the American lifestyle or ‘American Way of Life’.

Every year the main hollywood studios and big brands are vying for advertising space that for six years has exceeded USD 5 million per 30 seconds, while some of the most recognized figures in the music industry they seek a position in the famous halftime show.

Since the Super Bowl began in the mid-1960s, the halftime entertainment was in charge of local cheerleaders and bands, later joined by singers and celebrities. Things changed from 1993 when Michael Jackson took the Halftime Show to another level with an impressive halftime performance.

The formula was a success among the audience and since then, the Halftime Show has become a privileged and increasingly exclusive space in which artists of the stature of Prince, The Rolling StonesKaty Perry, Madonna, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, as well as Shakira and JLo who starred in the most Latin show of this event in 2020.

The show has not been without controversies like the one that emerged after the presentation of Shakira and JLo in 2020, defended by some as a vindication of Latin culture in the United States and criticized by others who accused the artists of offering an obscene show.

This year, the controversy returned to settle on the stage of the Super Bowl, when Eminem knelt at the end of the song Lose Yourself. The gesture evoked the symbolic act that former player Colin Kaepernick performed during games in protest racism and police violence and it immediately went viral on social media.

The Detroit rapper shared the stage with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar in a show that this year was focused on hip hop.

With a transmission which reaches more than 130 countries and is translated into some 30 languages, the Super Bowl attracts audiences that have exceeded 100 million viewers inside and outside the United States in the last 12 years.

With that level of scope, studies of Hollywood They are also looking for a space to surprise with previews of the main ‘blockbuster’ of the year, which premiere exclusively during halftime.

The weekend the surprises came from the hand of Marvel, which presented a new preview of ‘Doctor Strage in the multiverse of madness’, which will hit theaters on May 5. The advance confirms the presence of characters such as Wanda, America Chávez and Wong, but offers details that suggest the presence of other heroes and villains, among whom the possible return of Charles Xavier from the ‘X-Men’ has generated great expectations.

Amazon also presented the first images of the series on the fantastic universe of JRR Tokien that will be released on September 4 as ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’. Terror was also present in the trailer for ‘nope’ the new film by Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele, which will once again have Daniel Kaluuya in the leading role.

Dinosaurs roar back over the Earth with the advancement of Jurassic World Dominion film scheduled for June, and that completes the second trilogy of this famous franchise started by Steven Spielberg and that brings back Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, in the main roles.

Oscar Isaac made his appearance as ‘Moon Knight’ the new series from Marvel and Disney about an ex-marine who receives the powers of the Egyptian god of the moon, scheduled for March. Michael Bay returns to directing with ‘Ambulance‘, a violent heist movie that hit theaters in March.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum will star in ‘The lost City’, a romantic comedy from Paramount Pictures to be released in March. The animation was also part of the halftime with the advance of ‘sonic 2’, with a Jim Carrey at ease in comedy. Netflix also shared the trailer for ‘The Adam Project’a sci-fi comedy with Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner about a pilot who travels back in time to meet his younger self.

Attracted by the game and the show, many celebrities leave their mansions to attend the Super Bowl. Charlize Theron, Matt Damon, JLo, Ben Affleck, Justin Bieber, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, LeBron James were some of the celebrities who joined the fans.

Football, beer, hot dogs, premieres and a great musical show make the Super Bowl an event that has gone beyond the local sphere to become part of the popular culture as a showcase for cinema, music, the ‘star system’ and sports culture. By the way, in the 56th edition of the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.