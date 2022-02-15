The stars choose Valle de Guadalupe: Meryl Streep visits Finca Altozano

There is no doubt that if we talk about a place with delicious food and spectacular wine, we are referring to Valle de Guadalupe that every day becomes more popular and attracts the most important celebrities to have a good time.

This time it was three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep who visited Finca Altozano. This was announced by the restaurateur and chef, Javier Plascencia from his social networks, where he uploaded a photo that has the actress as the protagonist. “The stars shone Finca Altozano” said the text that accompanied the photo.

Meryl Streep in Valle de Guadalupe

Meryl Streep is an American actress and singer famous for famous roles, and for being nominated for an Oscar 21 times, this makes her the person with the most nominations for this award in history. The films with which he won this famous award are Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Sophie’s Choice (1982), and The Iron Lady (2011).

Baja California and in particular Valle de Guadalupe are on the radar of the stars, as it is not the first time that a celebrity visits us, a year ago the famous driver Paul Stanley and his girlfriend Joely Bernat enjoyed Maglén Resort.

Likewise, artists such as Rihanna, Ricky Martin, Drew Barrymore and Lana del Rey are also some of thehe international celebrities who have enjoyed our Wine Route. These are joined by other celebrities such as El Canelo and more recently the actor and producer Mel Gibson.

