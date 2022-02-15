The most famous (and crazy) “anonymous” actor in Hollywood

There is, in pivotal films by Stanley Kubrick and John Cassavetes. There he is, uncredited, in scenes from films that sculpted the myths of Marlon Brando and James Dean. Also on the cover of Sgt. Pepper, behind George Harrison and his red tricorn. Literally, behind: only his left shoulder is visible, in profile. He tops Quentin Tarantino’s list of inspirations for his screenplay for Dogs on the Street. She was and could be in many other places, but the artistic career and life (sometimes it was hard to know where one ended and the other began) of Timothy Agoglia Carey It was not the classic Hollywood story: no one who has died preparing a play about a murderer who kills a woman with flatulence could have had it.

Timothy Carey was born on March 11, 1929 in Brooklyn. His blood connections didn’t exactly come from show business: two of his uncles were part of Al Capone’s entourage. As an actor, he was trained in New York under the Stanislavski method, although you could tell, just by looking at his distraught expression, that he went to very strange and extreme places of his being in search of his characters.

His first contact with celluloid was playing deadface down on the water, two arrows in his back, in Beyond the Missouri, a 1951 western starring Clark Gable.

He then managed to get himself, as an extra, under the command of Billy Wilder in rock chains. The job was very simple, but Carey kept intruding on the shot in front of the star, Kirk Douglas: he wanted to be recognized by his friends in Brooklyn, until someone told him that Wilder couldn’t stand his camera-stealing attitude anymore.

It was his first dismissal, but not the last. Carey had the rare gift of getting fired even before he was hired. Also uncredited, Carey was part of a biker gang in The wild (1953).

There, intervenes in the fight between Marlon Brando and Lee Van Cleff by throwing beer at both of them: to Van Cleff to revive him, to Brando to annoy him; a freedom that wasn’t in the script (Brando: “You’re not going to throw beer at me, are you?” Carey: “Marlon, if I do, it’s going to be good, German beer”).

Two years later, Carey was still out of the cast, but he was Jo Van Fleet’s lackey in east of edenby Elia Kazan, the beginning of the legend of James Dean.

Like Brando and Dean, Carey also has her own legend., more low budget, cult and, yes, definitely bizarre. She dressed as a period character, including a sword, to attract the attention of Henry Hathaway and land a role in the brave prince (1954). Hathaway told her the part was hers, but Carey was then escorted away by studio security where she had managed to sneak out.

People were always offering me weed or cocaine. I have my own cocaine, my own personality. Timothy Carey, actor



Timothy Carey was the owner of a particular gesture.

Rebel with a cause

Carey liked publicity moves, whether or not the production asked for them. He was about to get up on stage to receive the Oscar for best actor that Brando won in 1955 for Rathole, also from Kazan. But she was soon noticed on camera for greater merits.

He was a member of two consecutive Stanley Kubrick films. In cursed caste (1956) is remembered as a professional marksman who enjoys killing a racehorse at the racetrack. From this film comes the cropped image used by Peter Blake on the album cover Sgt Pepper (1967): He is clearly seen in other photos from the sessions.

In the hell patrol (1957), again starring Kirk Douglas, is one of the soldiers sentenced to death. But Carey could not with his genius: not only did he do his best to steal the camera, adding parliaments where there were silences, but he even faked a kidnapping on the Münich routes as a press movea, jealous of the attention stars like Douglas were getting. Another layoff. At least during his stay in Germany he met his wife, Doris, with whom he had six children.

He was reunited with Brando in the only film he directed, the impenetrable face (1961). Also starring, Brando paid him a rare compliment: “Tim, you’re the only actor I’ve worked with who, even dead, is still moving.”

Also, for reasons Carey never specified, Brando was forced to fire him. After giving her the bad news, he gave her two gifts: two leashes for her dogs and the book How to Win Friends and Influence People.

When Brando left the dressing room, Carey let out a loud gas. “He was passionate about farting, it was almost a religion for him”, commented his admirer Quentin Tarantino. Shortly after, reading Diary of a Genius, Carey discovered that she shared her fascination with flatulence as a healthy and liberating act with Salvador Dalí: she memorized and publicly performed Dalí’s essay The art of farting or Manual of the sarcastic artilleryman.

In 1962, Carey released for a very lucky few the film he had been working on since 1958, even filmed in his garage in El Monte, California. Written, produced, starred in, directed and initially distributed by him (its fifth theatrical release only occurred in 1992), The World’s Greatest Sinner is one of the weirdest things ever done in the name of the Seventh Art.

An insurance salesman decides to become God. He sees rock and roll shows as the way, and gets an electric guitar for that purpose. Later, he initiates his religious cult, seducing wealthy widows to support himself. He becomes a star seducing 14-year-old girls while running for president of the United States.

This synopsis falls very, very short. Surely, it would have had another repercussion in critical circles if the idea of ​​profaning a host to put God to the test had been Luis Buñuel’s. It can be found on some streaming services and, with English subtitles, on YouTube. The soundtrack is one of Frank Zappa’s earliest works.

In the movie The Wild One, he went off script and threw beer in Marlon Brando’s face just to spite him. He wasn’t even listed in the credits.



Carey died in 1994, at age 65.

the crazy guest

By then, Carey had already established himself as a “difficult” actor, and during the sixties roles with name directors practically eluded him. He began to lend craziness to himself as a guest actor in television series: Leather crude (genesis of another myth: Clint Eastwood) in 1965, also CIPOL’s agent Y Mannix. Like Zappa, he participated in 1968 of Heada psychedelic film by The Monkees, with a script by another admirer of his: Jack Nicholson.

For one reason or another, he ruined his chances of working with Francis Ford Coppola. He refused to be in The Godfatherwhile he spent his money, and the money his friend John Cassavetes gave him, on the pilot of a TV series, Tweet’s Ladies of Pasadena. The little that circulates suggests a family sitcom made by John Waters.

He performed for Cassavetes, whom he held in much higher artistic esteem than Coppola, in Minnie and Moskowitz (1971) and in The Killing of a Chinese Bookie (The murder of a Chinese bookmaker, 1976). Also, he financed himself by stealing a movie editing machine from his friend, which earned him exclusion from Cassavetes’ entourage.

Coppola remained interested in Carey: he summoned him to The conversation (1974), but received the olive tree during trials. Even so, she was about to sign for The Godfather IIif not for a performance staged at the Paramount offices: he brought Italian pastries for Coppola and the producers. But also a revolver with blank bullets with which he shot everyone and then “committed suicide”. Coppola, according to Carey, got excited, grabbed the gun and kept shooting at him. But a producer did not find it funny at all and he ended up throwing out the firm.

In addition to appearances in columbus (Peter Falk was another member of the Cassavetes group), Carey spent the rest of the decade and the next appearing on TV: Kung Fu, Starsky and Hutch, Baretta, Chips…

Despite what his eccentric when not erratic behavior might suggest, he declared himself a teetotaler. “I never even smoked,” he said in 1992. “People were always offering me weed or cocaine. I have my own cocaine, my own personality. I am cocaine. What do I need all that for? He declared to have only two vices: gambling and women.

In his last years, he elaborated his theatrical work the bug trainer, loosely inspired by the French artist Le Pétomane (The Pedomaniac). There, the protagonist was tried for the murder of a woman, with her intestines as a femicide weapon.

The play, with Martin Scorsese as one of its financiers, was produced by Romeo Carey, one of his sons, and premiered in 1996. But Timothy was no longer here: he had died two years earlier, on May 11, 1994, in the it would have been the 90th birthday of his hero Salvador Dalí.