The MLB now wants fewer players in the Minor Leagues

Major League Baseball (MLB) is working on the idea of ​​eliminating many “jobs” in the minor leagues of the MLB.

Currently, the National Reserve List, which governs the number of minor league players a team can roster at any one time, is 180.

The league has proposed keeping the number at 180 for 2022, but allowing the commissioner’s office to lower the maximum number of players. players “under 150” for the remainder of the collective bargaining agreement.

According to Jeff Passan, some MLB teams have fewer than 150 players in the Minor Leagues, but there are five that have more than 180.

Apparently the MLB is willing to give minor league players a better deal, but at the same time, eliminate about 20-25 players.

The proposal says the league could adjust the size of the reserve roster “up or down.” That is to say, they can increase as they lower players in the Minor Leagues in the not too distant future.

In December 2020, MLB eliminated 42 teams — and an unknown number of playing positions — by implementing a structure in which 120 teams were spread evenly among the 30 Major League clubs: one Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low Affiliate each.