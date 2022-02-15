The heir: who is the son of Philip Seymour Hoffman, star of “Licorice Pizza”

When talking about the “nominations” of the Oscars, it is easy to fall into the big names that were left without their nomination: this year, for example, there is talk of Lady Gaga, Nicolas Cage and Ben Affleck, but nobody seems to mention the names of Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim, stars of “Licorice Pizza,” an Academy Award-nominated film for best picture that is still in theaters.

And that Hoffman bears an illustrious surname: he is the son of the already legendary Philip Seymour Hoffman. But, of course, she has just made her film debut with “Licorice Pizza”, just like Alana Haim, part of the musical trio of Haim sisters: despite the fact that her performance is of an unusual naturalness in two debutantes (and probably superior to most of actors nominated for major transformation and make-up roles) it was easy for voters to forget about these two amateurs.

Hoffman, even, is a bit of a reluctant actor: Despite his legacy, he had never wanted to act. In elementary school he was part of the plays, but only helping behind the scenes. When it came time for the cast and crew to come out onstage to take a bow at the end, he remembers staying as far out of public view as possible and even hiding in the bathroom.

But the first time Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, read the script at a chance audition for “Licorice Pizza” with writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson and eventual co-star Alana Haim, something clicked: “I think I never considered it a possibility. I was always a little afraid to go into that field because my father was so good at it,” says Hoffman. “But the second I read with Paul and Alana, I got really emotional. It was like, ‘Oh my God, I need to do this.’”

Now everything changed. When Hoffman, 18, was filming “Licorice Pizza,” he was surprised by how comfortable he felt even though it was his first film. Here he was, doing what he had long avoided, and loving it. A decade after Hoffman’s father had been a constant figure in Anderson’s films—like forgetting “The Master”—Hoffman’s eldest son was taking his place on another set for the filmmaker.

“In some weird way, I felt like I was putting myself in my dad’s shoes,” Hoffman said in a recent interview. “It was really that feeling of ‘maybe this is how he felt.’ It was a rare out of body experience. I felt incredibly close to my dad throughout the entire filming process.”

“It’s emotional to see someone gone in a movie, but I love seeing my dad. He is a brilliant actor”

A FAMILY PRODUCTION

“Licorice Pizza”, which surprisingly resists on the movie billboard and has sold more than 40 thousand tickets, takes place in the 1970s in the San Fernando Valley in California, where Anderson is from, just on the other side of the Hollywood mountains. His cast is full of friends and family. Haim’s rocker sisters, who appear in the film, have been friends with the Andersons for a long time. Anderson’s wife Maya Rudolph and her children also star in it, as do Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, Tom Waits and George DiCaprio, Leonardo’s father.

But in the film’s hodgepodge of family and celebrity, Hoffman’s poignant presence is something apart. He gives Anderson’s sunny film a fresh sincerity: Most of the time, he’s either smiling or running, like a child at play. There are also connections that are hard to miss: In Anderson’s “Drunk on Love,” Philip Seymour Hoffman played a mattress salesman; At Licorice Pizza, Cooper sells waterbeds.

“It’s one of those cinematic threads that no one could have foreseen or predicted,” Anderson said, laughing. “However, here we are! Look how the dice rolled. You shake them, you let them roll around the board and you say, ‘can you believe it?’

Because just as Hoffman didn’t set out to act in “Licorice Pizza,” Anderson initially didn’t try to cast him. But after auditioning others who lacked the desired authenticity, Anderson turned to Hoffman, whom he had known since he was a child. He had also directed it before, in iPhone home movies that Anderson shot with his son Jack’s, which he describes as “generally ‘Mission: Impossible’-based situations.” Cooper played the villain.

“He takes it just as seriously,” Hoffman said of Anderson’s home movies. “I would laugh and he would say to me, ‘Cooper, you have to dominate the scene.’ He kind of set me up on a much smaller scale for ‘Licorice Pizza.’”

THE FIRST TIME

But nothing could have prepared Hoffman for the first day of filming. Due to Bradley Cooper’s busy schedule, they began by shooting the much-talked-about encounter with Jon Peters (Cooper). In the first scene of it, Hoffman comes face to face with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, in an over-the-top exchange in which Cooper aggressively confronts Hoffman.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt more nervous in my entire life,” Hoffman said. “The first take made me shake. Paul didn’t use it, obviously, because I was stuttering.”

Hoffman, however, quickly realized how much he loved the communal hard work of filmmaking. He didn’t have his driver’s license yet, so Haim often took him to the set or to the In-N-Out fast food restaurant for lunch. Hoffman was 11 years old when his father died in 2014, so his fondness for Anderson films came mainly after him. He counts movies like “Boogie Nights” and “The Master” among his favorites. “Of course it is emotional to see someone who has left in a movie. But I love seeing my dad. I think he is a brilliant actor. I know I’m biased, but I really think that’s true,’” the young actor said.

“I felt like I was putting myself in my dad’s shoes, I felt close to my dad on set”

Hoffman, whose mother is costume designer Mimi O’Donnell, has two younger sisters. Before “Licorice Pizza”, he had largely avoided public life. “I think the attention scares me a little bit,” she said. Some may remember the cute pictures of Cooper and his dad courtside at a Knicks game. (Hoffman is still a fan.) His red hair, he said, has led some to compare him to his “Boogie Nights” father’s character, Scotty.

“I don’t know whether to take that as a compliment or not,” Hoffman said.

To Anderson, Hoffman is also a lot like his mother. “She has his eyes and his smile,” she said. And from a very young age, Hoffman has simply been himself. “He is still the same empathetic, sincere, sweet and hilarious boy that I knew when I was 2 years old,” said Anderson. “He is more or less exactly the same. The greatest trait of his is empathy”.

That made Anderson especially protective of Hoffman: The director even compared seeing Hoffman step forward to seeing his son ride a bike around a blind corner for the first time. But Hoffman has already hit the road: nominated for a Golden Globe and awarded the award for best newcomer by the National Board of Reviewers, he is currently studying acting in New York inspired by his experience in “Licorice Pizza”. “Right now, at the moment, I really want to be an actor. And I’m doing it.”