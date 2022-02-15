“The guy from Fortnite”, this is how the NFL mocked The Rock during Super Bowl LVI

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Last Sunday, February 13, Super Bowl LVI took place, a sporting event where the Los Angeles Rams were proclaimed champions after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in an exciting American football game. The competition also drew the attention of locals and strangers due to the personalities outside the sport who had some participation.

Among all the celebrities who showed up to the sporting event we found the actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was in charge of presenting the players of the teams that would play that afternoon.

The electrifying words of The Rock were able to move all the fans who occupied a place in Sofi Stadium or watched the football game from the comfort of their homes. Without a doubt, it was a good introduction for an event of this prestige.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is none other than the Fortnite guy

Now, what does all this have to do with video games? It turns out that the National Football League (NFL) decided to make fun of the Hollywood celebrity when uploading his inaugural speech to YouTube.

Specifically, the sports organization referred to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the “type of Fortnite” in the title of a video on the Google platform.

Losing my mind that this an official title for an NFL video, THIS MAN IS NOT REAL LMFAO pic.twitter.com/h2CpaFLW0k — GamesCage – Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) February 14, 2022

This is a clear reference to the recent participation of the American actor in the Battle Royale of Epic Games. We must remember that he plays a character named The Foundation, which appeared at the end of 2021 when Chapter 3 began.

As expected, the joke of the NFL was liked by the entire community. The video is full of comments that make fun of the situation and even continue with the joke. “I can’t believe they turned The Rock from fortnite into a real person so fast,” one user commented. “Whoever runs this account needs a raise,” wrote another fan.

In case you missed it: RUMOR: The Rock’s new movie will be based on Call of Duty

We do not know if Dwayne Johnson is aware of this curious joke. However, he commented on his Twitter account that starring in the opening segment of Super Bowl LVI was a dream come true.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Did you see the game on Sunday? Let us read you in the comments.

In this link you can find more news related to Fortnite.

Related Video: Fortnite – Character Trailer | Episode 3 Season 1

Fountain