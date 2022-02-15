The funniest memes of the Goya Awards 2022

The 36th of the Goya Awards 2022 It has been celebrated in style at the Palau de Les Arts in Valencia. The fifth time that the ceremony does not take place in Madrid, but outside the capital and this time it has been the city of Valencia. Although with some restrictions and security measures due to the coronavirus among the nominees and the guests, the Goyas have received the public for the first time after the pandemic and the actors and actresses have had the opportunity to parade through the Red carpet.

In these types of events, how could it be otherwise, social networks have been filled with multitude of tweets appreciating all the details of the ceremony. Although what has caught the attention of Internet users has been the ‘look’ of Carla Pereira. The film director has not left anyone indifferent because of her groundbreaking ensemble. And it is that everything has an explanation: Pereira wanted to pay homage to the protagonist of her short with green ears adorned on her head as if she were a hat.

This being the case, users have pulled ingenuity to make the evening as fun as possible on social networks.

Related news

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker