The Flores sisters work with the U-20 Women’s Tri

Silvana Y Tatiana Flores they find each other concentrated with the U-20 Women’s Mexican National Team. The sisters of Marcelo Flores have also been inclined to represent El Tri, like their brother.

It should be noted that the three have the options from represent at selections from England, Canada or Mexico. The two women have even had training sessions with the English team, but it is with the Women’s Tri with whom the two have made the decision to stay.

The Under-20 started his first concentration of 2022at the facilities of the High Performance Center (CAR) of the Mexican Football Federation ahead of the Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship to be held from February 25 to March 12, 2022 in the Dominican Republic.

The team led by Maribel Domínguez will remain in the CAR until next Sunday February 20ththis day at night SNM Women’s Sub-20 will fly to the Dominicanwhere, will face on the group stage to Honduras, Guyana and Panama.

For this previous week of work in the CAR, the strategist has summoned 26 footballers; 20 of them play in Liga MX, five in the US Collegiate League and one in the English League.