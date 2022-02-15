The director of Super Mario RPG wants to make a sequel to the game

Here comes an interesting message related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo catalog. We are talking in this case about super mario rpg.

A new Super Mario RPG?

In the text that we leave you below, Spirited Away Fujioka, the director of Super Mario RPG, shares that he is interested in making a sequel. He confirmed this in an interview with MinnMax.

Here it is:

Yes, I would love to make a sequel… I’ve been in a lot of games in my career, and I’d really like my last game to be another Mario RPG, if possible. I think Mario & Luigi is great, but I’d like to go back and make a Mario RPG where you only control Mario. [En cuanto a si tiene ideas para la historia de un nuevo Mario RPG] that’s a secret.

This is the video of the interview:

The premise of the first

The Mushroom Kingdom faces a new threat when a giant sword falls from the sky and wreaks havoc on the land. Mario must assemble a team of unlikely allies to take on the infamous Smithy Gang! Before Paper Mario and Mario & Luigi, the first Mario RPG was this celebrated collaboration between Nintendo and Final Fantasy creators Squaresoft (now Square Enix). Many players have fond memories of its witty dialogue and colorful characters like Mallow and Geno.

