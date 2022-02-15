The Coinbase platform crashes for several minutes after the airing of a clever commercial during the Super Bowl

The ad, which offered $15 worth of free Bitcoin for new signups, is estimated to have cost more than $13 million.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase crashed for several minutes on Sunday following the airing of a 60-second commercial during the Super Bowl, which featured a square QR code that bounced and changed color like a screen saver similar to the logo on the DVD of the 2000s.

The commercial prompted thousands of people across the US to pull out their phones and scan the code, which led to a promotional page for the platform and offered $15 in free bitcoin for new registrations and a chance to win three million in prizes.

However, this sudden high influx of users forced the platform to limit traffic for several minutes, after receiving numerous reports on social media that the website had been blocked.

On Sunday night, Surojit Chatterjee, the company’s chief product officer, announced that its services were up and running again, after being forced to throttle traffic to its website due to the viral Super Bowl ad. “Coinbase just saw more traffic than we’ve ever encountered, but our teams came together and only had to regulate the traffic for a few minutes,” wrote On twitter. “Now we are back and ready for you.”

Several netizens, however, expressed disappointment with the platform’s performance and said the company should have done more to prepare.

“Coinbase spends $16 million on a Super Bowl ad to drive people to their website and zero dollars to make sure the website doesn’t crash ten seconds after the ad starts,” critical an user.

“Come on @coinbase you crash on a normal Tuesday. You know you couldn’t handle this!” another user wrote, referencing the crash and crash history of the platform.

On the other hand, the ingenious and simple ad, which according to the media cost more than 13 million dollars, also won praise. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban tweeted: “The textless QR code ad was brilliant.”