The anatomy of a romantic comedy.

Though often ridiculed or dismissed as “chick flicks,” these movies appeal to something we all long for: love. To watch these films is to be enchanted: don’t we all, at some level, want to believe in a happy ending? That everything will be fine, that everyone is worthy of love?

The rom-com is a genre that has existed for decades, since the very beginning of cinema. But, like any genre, it has had its failures; movies that sound hollow and superficial representations of one of the most beautiful aspects of life. In honor of Valentine’s Day and a celebration of love, CNN pondered that perennial question: What makes a romantic comedy click?

We picked and prodded, studied and surveyed. This is what we found.

Together, Richard Gere and Julia Roberts hum synchronously; even their chemistry has chemistry, if that were possible. Gere reportedly turned down the role initially, but was eventually won over by Roberts: her charm was seemingly irresistible and spilled over onto the screen. Who could deny Roberts’ Vivian? She melts both Gere ice cream and the audience. The tension between them crackles; the impromptu scene when Gere closes a necklace box shows an easy joy between the two. Good chemistry can’t be manufactured, but the audience will know right away if it’s not there. Lucky for us, Gere and Roberts swim in it.

believable couple

“Brown Sugar” (2002)

Best childhood friends make the most believable couples, and nothing demonstrates that better than “Brown Sugar.” Sidney played by Sanaa Lathan is a passionate hip-hop journalist and Dre played by Taye Diggs an idealistic talent scout for a record company. His love is playful, and even though he is with another woman, they are experts on each other in the way that only longtime friends can be. At a bachelorette party, Sidney knows more about Dre than his fiancée, an awkward moment that shows just how twisted the situation is. It’s not just the script: Lathan and Diggs sell the deep friendship in their casual way to each other: a nonchalant hand on a shoulder, a secret smile. The couple is not only believable, we believe in they. It’s what makes the movie and any good romantic comedy work.

romantic rival

Darryl (Eriq La Salle), “Coming to America” ​​(1988)

Every rom-com needs a romantic rival, a person we can gleefully make fun of while rooting for the main couple. Of course, sometimes this trope is avoided a bit, as in “You’ve Got Mail,” where Tom Hanks seamlessly takes on the role of love rival and interest. However, as “Coming to America” shows, to appreciate the kindness of Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy), we must have the counterweight of Darryl (Eriq La Salle). Victory tastes sweeter when fought for and rivals turn it into a battle.

Obstacle

“Bewitched by the stars” (2021)

When Jessie (Rose Matafeo) gets on that bus to the airport, she heads home, away from the arms of Tom (Nikesh Patel). The obstacles that beset this couple are infinite and are a product of the different worlds they inhabit: his dazzling lifestyle as a movie star collides with her existence in ruin and in the odd job. During the first season of the show, the audience sees the way the couple holds each other both externally and internally, their subtle insecurities in the relationship slowly revealed over the course of six episodes. Will they really get together? There are times when we are not sure. But, in the end, they do: a revival made all the more fiery by the work it took to get there.

comic relief best friend

Jorge (Rupert Everett), “My best friend’s wedding” (1997)

If it weren’t for the charming George, delightfully played by Rupert Everett, Julia Roberts’ Julianne would be downright unlikable, the villain of her own story, a self-serving con artist trying to break up an innocent couple. Here is a partner so willing to meet her friend at her most upset that he pretends to be her fiancé who is extremely eager for her. He may be upset with Julianne for dragging him into her mess, but he accepts her facade and takes her to the nth degree. It’s true that George fulfills the stereotypical “gay best friend” role, and feigning heterosexuality for much of the film is the punch line for most of his jokes. But Everett elevates the role to almost elope with the movie.

See also: Judy Greer in “27 Dresses”, Kathryn Hahn in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”, DeWanda Wise in “Somebody Great”

Humor

“The diaryof Bridget Jones” (2001)

If romance is the beating heart of a movie, comedy is every other organ that supports it. It’s right there in the name of the genre, and comedy is essential to a romantic movie’s success: audiences want to be wowed, not reminded of their own relationship problems.

A rom-com heroine who falls in love as often as she falls in love, Bridget Jones is endearingly shy. The unlucky-in-love Briton wraps herself in bed duvets for a pint of Ben & Jerry’s, sings karaoke badly but with all her heart, and is generally uncomfortable in her own skin – that’s a woman with which the public can identify. Although they can laugh at her mistakes, they also see themselves reflected in her. And because its identifiable flaws extend to a cinematic degree, it’s funny and not heartbreaking: Few viewers have likely had to fend for themselves at a garden party dressed as a Playboy bunny.

absurd job

“The Incredible Jessica James” (2017)

A great romantic comedy transcends the boundaries of our reality by casting its leads in roles that a.) allow them to buy enviably spacious and well-appointed homes and b.) often introduce them to their love interest. Take the three stars of “The Incredible Jessica James”: LaKeith Stanfield plays a man who makes a living designing wooden phone cases. Jessica Williams’ titular character works with a children’s theater, and Chris O’Dowd developed an app that sends text messages to users’ parents. Men, especially, do well.

These jobs don’t exist, or if they do exist, they’re available only to the very wealthy (with the exception of a children’s theater staff, that’s real, albeit typically underpaid). And this is one of the great powers of a sharp romantic comedy: it exists in a world similar to ours, but also fantastic, one where you can date a techbro in New York City that is really tolerable.

Speaks

“10 Things I Hate About You” (1999)

The speech scene in a romantic comedy is common, but here it is given the Shakespearean treatment. Taken on its own, Kat’s (Julia Stiles) poem about Patrick (Heath Ledger) is almost cloying, a lead that some rom-com speeches falter on. But when Stiles’ voice cracks and her eyes water as she reads aloud, there’s nothing corny about the moment. “But most of all I hate the way I don’t hate you, not even close, not a little bit, not even at all,” she recites, and the camera shifts to Ledger’s haunted gaze. It is a pain that the public feels too.

Perfect dorm/apartment/home

“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” (2018)

Lara Jean’s bedroom, like most teens’, is often cluttered with clothes, her desk overflowing with books and beauty products and the general trappings of a swoon-prone teen. But her room is also painted a divine turquoise with a mural of blossoming branches. She contrasts perfectly with his pale pink bedspread and her magenta blanket. For a high school student, she can certainly decorate.

See also: Mia Thermopolis’ converted fire house from “The Princess Diaries,” complete with a fire pole for easy outings.

larger than life city

“Sleepless in Seattle” (1993)

New York City tends to be the mainstay of a romantic comedy, but here Nora Ephron focuses on the Pacific Northwest as the backdrop for Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan’s love. Although other cities appear in the film, none are portrayed as elegantly as Seattle. There’s the oysters, Pike Place Market, and so much, so much water: the beach, the lake, the houseboat. Here, the beautiful blues of Seattle replace the usual generic skyscraper-filled city, and to great effect. As Hanks looks out to sea from his houseboat, lights shimmer on the surface of the water, the extent of his pain palpable. It is as deep as the water below it.

romantic comedy mvp

Meg Ryan (on everything)

When all else fails, he chooses Meg Ryan. Her effusive charisma, her sharp wit and her portrayal of women in love with her are the pinnacle of the genre. To use our previously mentioned example of “Sleepless in Seattle,” who else could have sold a blossoming romance based solely on the sound of someone’s voice on the radio? Who else could have made the restaurant scene in “When Harry Met Sally” so charming? Or fall believably in love with a time-traveling 19th-century duke in “Kate & Leopold”? Her very being elevates even the most mundane romantic comedy to authenticity. Any love story that sells, we want in.