The Academy chooses three comedians to host the Oscar gala | Culture

Three women are fine-tuning the last details to host the Oscar gala on March 27. Magazine Variety has published this Monday exclusively that Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer, three actresses with extensive experience in comedies, form the definitive shortlist chosen by the event’s producer, Will Packer. The magazine specialized in the industry has indicated that the names will be confirmed this Tuesday in the broadcast good morning america, from the ABC network, the same one that broadcasts the awards. The news, for the moment, has not been confirmed by the Film Academy or by the representatives of the comedians.

With an audience that plummets year after year, largely because the awards have been without a driver for three years, the comic trident will have the responsibility of bringing smiles in an edition marked again by the coronavirus pandemic and in a gala whose nominations reflect a more international profile of the members of the Academy.

Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are some of America’s most famous comedians. Schumer, a distant cousin of the Democratic leader in the Senate (Chuck Shumer), has won an Emmy Award for her sketch show, which aired between 2013 and 2016 on Comedy Central. In 2015 she wrote and starred in trainwreck (And suddenly you) for Judd Apatow, one of the most appreciated comic directors in Hollywood. The fame of the tape led her to present moments of the MTV Movie Awards. In 2019 she became a mother for the first time and went on hiatus. That same year she returned with a special stand-up where he once again showed his disposition to a comedy without limits and without fear of messing with the big names of entertainment.

Sykes, who worked five years for the National Security Agency, has a long career as a comedian who does not like labels. She has hosted a late night talk show on Fox, she was a harsh critic of President George W. Bush, an NFL sportscaster for HBO and a minority rights activist. She combines her monologues, which she takes to various cities in the United States, with appearances in movies and series. She starred for Netflix The Upshaw Family, a sitcom featuring middle-class African-American characters in Indiana. More popular are her appearances in Curb Your Enthusiasmthe politically incorrect comedy by Larry David, one of the creators of Seinfeldfor HBO.

Regina Hall is one of the most important actresses in so-called black Hollywood, an industry within another where African-American actors, directors and producers make films for an audience that does not identify with most of the films shown by the big studios. Hall began her career in the late 1990s and has starred in dozens of titles, but she is perhaps best remembered by audiences for her appearance in four parodies of the Scary Movie horror genre, where she played Brenda. Meeks. The films incurred at times in the stereotypes about blacks that today the entire film community seeks to avoid. A couple of years ago, Hall defended Kevin Hart, a comedian who lost his chance to host the Oscars when homophobic jokes made years earlier surfaced. “Kevin is not homophobic. He is not. And I think he didn’t mean anything,” she told New York Times in 2019.

The Academy reported last October that Packer would be in charge of the 94th edition of the awards. This is the first time that the producer and director is linked to the most representative Hollywood gala. Packer is behind some of the most successful titles among African-American audiences with movies like the comedy Girls Trip (girls trip), What Men Want (What men want) and Straight Outta Compton, the film that told the origins of the popular rap group NWA, and which was nominated in the category of Best Original Screenplay in 2016. Regina Hall is an actress who is often linked to her projects. The duo adds five shared titles.

Packer, as reported by some media, had been looking for a format for weeks that could relax the stuffy annual ceremony. Among his proposals were four drivers, two for each hour of the event. The producer wanted Jon Hamm, the protagonist of Mad Men and who also has many comic roles, became the fourth pillar. But the negotiations failed due to various problems, reported New York Times. The newspaper also states that invitations were made to Chris Rock and comedian Steve Martin, who already has experience in these awards and who is experiencing a new moment of fame with his comedy for Hulu, Only Murders in the Building, along with Selena Gomez and Martin Short. At the moment, the great responsibility falls only on three female comedians.

