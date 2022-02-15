The 3 best Disney Plus and Star Plus fantasy movies for February 2022 (not Marvel movies)

We found the 3 best Disney Plus fantasy movies to watch right now (Marvel movies not included)

If you’re a fan of fantasy movies, then having a Disney+ (or Disney Plus, however you prefer to spell it) subscription is a very good move. Although Disney is known for the Marvel franchise at the moment, as we pointed out in our review of Disney Plus, the catalog of movies is really good.

The cold of winter is not over yet, so now is the perfect time to curl up on the couch covered with a blanket and put on a movie that transports you to another world.

To help you out, we’ve found the best Disney Plus movies overall, the best sci-fi movies on disney+ and the best new series on disney plus. There’s a lot of content on Disney+, so this is just a sample of what you can enjoy.

JUNGLE-CRUISE

This fantasy action-adventure movie is based on an attraction at a Disney theme park, though that doesn’t sound promising at the time of saying it. But when you realize that the “Rock” is the protagonist, along with Emily Blunt, it begins to make sense to see it.

Think of The Mummy and you’ll be in the right mood to watch it as the “Rock” and Emily have to deal with a hostile environment, dangerous beasts and a supernatural threat. It’s all very silly, but there are good action sequences and some really funny parts. It is a pigeon option, in the good sense of the word.

BIG HERO 6

Grief, loneliness, and loss have been big themes over the last couple of years and what better way to tackle them than the incredibly charming Big Hero 6. One of the best animated movies Disney has ever made (well, at least in my opinion). ).

Taking a refreshing approach to making “superhero” movies, Big Hero 6 tells the story of Hiro, a robotics prodigy, and his partner, Baymax, on a quest to avenge his brother’s death. We can’t stop recommending Big Hero 6, an excellent movie that will touch your heartstrings.

There has even been speculation recently about the possibility of a sequel. So if you haven’t seen this movie, now is the time to do it.

PLANET OF THE APES

Set between Planet of the Apes: (R)Evolution (2011) and Planet of the Apes: War (2017), the saga’s middle child is arguably the best of the three.

Set in San Francisco a decade after the first film, apes and humans try to survive and coexist. Caesar tries to maintain control of the sentient apes and the humans are on the brink of extinction.

A great way to spend an afternoon, we totally recommend it. Also, Star+ has the other two, so you could turn them into a marathon.