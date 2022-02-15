The 10 couples from whom Cupid withdraws the syrup of love in the last two years

When it comes to some celebrity couples, their fans or people who consume their content assume that everything is rosy and that it would be a perfect and infinite relationship, but nothing is forever, even the “perfect” couples of the networks his end comes, even after swearing eternal love. Between 2019 and 2022, there have been at least 10 cases of sometimes unexpected breakups in Latin entertainment.

The feelings of its users are part of the emotional roller coaster that they go down every time an emblematic celebrity couple separates as they popularly do: by posting a text on their Instagram account.

Some notable examples are: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West; Belinda – Christian Nodal, Camila Cabello – Shaw Méndez, Anuel AA – Karol G, Jennifer López – Alex Rodríguez, Maluma – Natalia Barulichentre, Adamari López – Toni Costa, Chino Miranda – Natasha Arao, Mozart la Para – Alexandra Hatcu. Most of these couples seemed to have the perfect romance, but Cupid didn’t keep giving her the syrup of love and happiness.

+ Belinda and Christian Nodal

One of the most recent breakups happened last weekend when the breakup of Belinda and Nodal was confirmed, a couple that became popular because of how caramelized they were on all the occasions they shared on social networks. This was confirmed by the singer himself through his stories on his Instagram.

Although a specific reason why the couple decided not to continue their romance is unknown, no one expected to read that Christian story last Sunday, February 13, the eve of Valentine’s Day.

+ Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

This month of February marked exactly one year after the separation of Kim and Kanye (Ye) came to light, when the reality TV star filed for divorce from the rapper, despite the fact that a few months ago they were shown on social networks. very caramelized, celebrating seven years of having married that February 6 in Italy.

Despite the separation, among his followers there was a constant hope of return, because despite ending, at the annual Thanksgiving event of the Los Angeles Mission, Ye said that God would unite Kimye, again and that “ millions of families will be influenced to see that they can overcome separation.”

However, the situation became entangled when a month later, in March, a new relationship began to emerge between Kanye West and Julia Fox, a couple who, precisely on Monday, Valentine’s Day, revealed that they were separated in the middle of the pleas of the rapper to return with the Kardashian.

+ Camila Cabello and Shaw Mendez

After two years of dating, on November 17, 2021, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their separation in a message posted on Instagram.

The couple noted that their breakup was on good terms: “We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and in the future,” they reported, but many thought that these two “would die together.”

At the time it was revealed that it was the singer who took the first step to break up because he considered that “the relationship was becoming obsolete and complacent and they decided that it was better that they were friends.” Days later, Camila broke the silence and said that during For a long time he felt “unstable” and that this harmed those he loved most.

+ Anuel AA and Karol G

In short, the breakup of the Puerto Rican Anuel AA and the Colombian Karol G, broke the hearts of many users on social networks, after last year they made the announcement of their breakup on social networks.

At first it seemed that the couple got along wonderfully despite having ended the relationship. It was two months ago when everything took a different direction.

No more friendly ties between them are seen, much less after the new relationship of the urban Puerto Rican with his Dominican colleague Yailin La Más Viral, with whom the singer gave indications that he even married.

+ Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

The most mediatic rupture of two years ago to date is that of the actress and singer Jennifer López and the former baseball player Álex Rodríguez, who announced in April 2021 that their relationship as a couple was coming to an end, after weeks before insistently published that they led separate lives.

The famous couple, who had become engaged and whose marriage had to be suspended twice due to the pandemic, made the announcement in a statement sent to the NBC network’s “Today” program, in which they assure that they will continue as friends and share their businesses. , which ultimately did not happen. On the contrary, they are full of bullets.

The popular couple, both New Yorkers, announced their engagement in March 2019, after Lopez accepted the Dominican-born former Major League star’s marriage proposal while on vacation in the Bahamas.

The couple formed in 2017 and became public when they attended the famous gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York together.

López, who has two children from her previous relationship with singer Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, 13, surprised a month later by appearing alongside actor Ben Affleck, with whom she finally confirmed a new relationship, opening another chapter in her life. loving

+ Maluma and Natalia Barulich

Colombian singer Maluma and model Natalia Barulich ended their relationship in 2019 after two years together.

They had met in the recording of the clip “Felices los Cuatro”, in which the Cuban-Croatian participated as the romantic interest of the urban exponent, something that they took from the screen to real life.

This rupture came after the Brazilian and Colombian press published that the ex-girlfriend of the interpreter of “Felices los 4” would have been unfaithful to him with the famous Brazilian soccer player, Neymar.

Some time later, she explained that they had a toxic courtship and that she was the one who did the most for her in that relationship.

“It was a one-sided relationship, meaning I was giving 100% and I was getting 20%. I would say some days I got more and that’s what made me stay. It was warm, it was cold, I felt like I was living for my partner,” Natalia explained in 2020.

+ Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa

After 10 years of being together, Adamari López and Toni Costa ended their relationship in May 2021, surprising their followers and monopolizing all the covers of the main entertainment media.

The Puerto Rican presenter and actress and the Spanish dancer had a daughter.

“I have decided to do this (…), it is a difficult topic to talk about (…), I prefer that you know that my decision is one that I have analyzed and I have decided to put the well-being of my family first,” he said. the well-known presenter with a broken voice.

The 50-year-old Puerto Rican, who was previously married to singer-songwriter and also compatriot Luis Fonsi, pointed out that her decision is fundamentally based on “the respect I have for Alaïa,” her 6-year-old daughter.

+ Chyno Miranda and Natasha Araos

Chyno Miranda and Natasha Araos took to social media last September to finally confirm the dissolution of their marriage, after several rumors about their conflicts as a couple spread for months.

In his statement, the Venezuelan artist fully defended his wife for more than three years. “This part of the video gives me a lot of feeling and I have to confess it to them and be honest with everyone, I disrespected her as a wife and I disrespected my home too,” said Miranda, with a voice that broke on some occasions in the clip that does not last more than two minutes.

He also confessed that they have not been together as a couple for more than a year, although he maintained that Araos has accompanied him in his recovery process after the peripheral neuropathy he has suffered since he contracted Covid-19.

Instead, she expressed: “I am proud of the family we have, I am proud that a spectacular son was born as a result of our love, and that even though Jesus and I take different paths, we are going to be the best team to provide our son a healthy, calm and happy life as he deserves”.

+ Alexandra MVP and Mozart La Para

Another couple that left social networks paralyzed with their breakup were the influencer Alexandra MVP and the urban Mozart La Para, who decided to separate in March 2019 with a daughter involved and more than 10 years of union.

The singer said that his divorce was not due to third parties because they were having couple problems three years before announcing their separation and when he began his affair with actress Dalisa Alegría, his ex-wife was aware and also had a relationship with another person.

Comments from many users on social networks indicated that they were “devastated” with the example couple’s announcement on Instagram.

Mozart is still “apechao” with Dalisa Alegría, while Alexandra has announced that she has a partner, but has not been shown in public.

+ Nicky Jam and Cydney Moreau

Just for Valentine’s Day last year, 2021, the Puerto Rican Nicky Jam confirmed that he ended his love relationship with the American model Cydney Moreau. After exactly one year of getting engaged on the day of love and friendship in 2020, through a luxurious evening at his Miami mansion, where he gave her a diamond ring, the urban music singer announced the breakup of the relationship .

The reggaeton player and the American model met on the set of the video clip “Atrévete” and since then they have merged into one, witnessing their precious love story to their followers who even celebrated the artist’s proposal to the young woman. 26 year old model.

By February of last year, the love couple abruptly stopped posting content together on their social media. As revealed by Nicky Jam, the pandemic and the quarantine affected his relationship with the young model and for this reason, he decided to end it.

After that, Nicky, 40, found love again in the arms of Aleska Genesis, his young 30-year-old Venezuelan girlfriend, who is an influencer. He has 1.1 million followers on Instagram and shares lifestyle and travel posts promoting different brands.

It is not known when this relationship began, but Genesis made his first publication with the singer on September 17 and, from there, he continued to show the moments they share together. He was recently seen touring Europe and posted photos in Paris, France, and Amsterdam.

On Monday, Valentine’s Day, the urban exponent posted a video on Instagram in which he is walking with Aleska, whom he surprises to see his gift (“damn, I hope he likes this pod,” he says) and also after touching her booty (so that she knows what’s coming tonight”), he is heard saying: “Yes, she loves her thug.”