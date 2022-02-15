Tension in Manchester United due to Cristiano’s drought and his relationship with Rangnick

The forward considers that the German “does not have the level” to lead the Red Devils while the DT said that CR7 “should score more goals”

The lack of results in Manchester United and the goal drought of the star Cristiano Ronaldo they created a climate of tension in the club’s locker room. According AS Journalthe Portuguese would be in dispute with the coach Ralf Rannick and the “division between the two is total.”

The division between Crisitano Ronaldo and Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United is total, according to reports. Getty Images





According to the newspaper, Cristiano Ronaldo considers that the German “does not have the level” to lead the Red Devils. This relationship became even more problematic when the coach said that the striker “should score more goals”.

The newspaper reinforces that the player has no intention of leaving the Old Trafford team at this time, as he would be happy in the city with his family. However, the team would have to figure out the future of rangnickwho holds the interim position until the end of the season, when he will become the English club’s technical consultant, on a two-year contract.

Under the command of Ralf Rannick, the team accumulates six draws, six wins and only one loss. The start of the German was promising, however, a sequence of bad results put the commander’s work in check, since the United he is in fifth place in the English championship, far from competing for the tournament title.

The Man Utd Now focus all your strength on the Champions League. The team qualified for the round of 16, after a problematic group stage, and will face Atlético de Madrid. The first leg is scheduled for next Wednesday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, and the second leg for March 15 at Old Trafford.