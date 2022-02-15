Sylvester Stallone to star in ‘Kansas City’ for Paramount+

VaDeadline report that Sylvester Stallone(‘Believe. the legend of rocky‘) has signed on to play the lead in the upcoming Paramount+ series,‘Kansas City’which have the support of the creator of‘Yellowstone’,Taylor Sheridan, in what will be a new collaboration between the studio and the filmmaker after‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Y‘1883’.

The project will be developed and written by Terence Winter (‘Boardwalk Empire’, ‘Vinyl’), in turn future showrunner. Stallone will play the role of an Italian mobster from New York City named Sal, who will be forced to move to the particular city of Kansas City, Missouri.

Set in the present day, the legendary mobster faces the daunting task of rebuilding his Italian mafia family in the modern, straightened-out Kansas City. There, Sal will meet surprising characters who will follow him along his unconventional path to power.

The series is produced by 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios, with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari serving as executive producers. Winter and Sheridan also serve as executive producers along with Stallone and Braden Aftergood through their Balboa Productions banner.