Sylvester Stallone starred in a movie accused of plagiarism

With more than 50 films throughout his career, Sylvester Stallone has dominated action cinema throughout his career, where you can find emblematic films and others that he himself has recognized that he would have preferred not to shoot. Although he has been involved in controversy, one of the most striking was when one of the productions in which he starred was accused of plagiarism.

The 1990s were one of the most prolific for Stallone, who not only established himself as one of the most sought after action actors by the studios, but also had a competition with Arnold Schwarzenegger to see who was more muscular, who got the best roles and who earned the most money for each production.

But in October 1993, one of the most emblematic films of that time was released: Demolition Man, which was a complete success at the box office, since it grossed almost 160 million dollars, when its production cost was 45 millions of dollars. However, its “originality” was questioned.

Problems with the script

The original script was written by Peter Lenkov, who said that he would have been inspired by the Lethal Weapon movies and that he had in mind the idea of ​​doing the story with a policeman, albeit with futuristic overtones.

Shortly after the film’s release, Hungarian science fiction writer István Nemere pointed out that the script for Demolition Man had been a blatant plagiarism of his 1986 novel Holtak haarca (Fight of the Dead). The scoop of the text was that a terrorist and his enemy, a soldier, were frozen to resume their lives in the 22nd century, where society was completely at peace.