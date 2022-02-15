Sylvester Stallone starred in a movie accused of plagiarism
With more than 50 films throughout his career, Sylvester Stallone has dominated action cinema throughout his career, where you can find emblematic films and others that he himself has recognized that he would have preferred not to shoot. Although he has been involved in controversy, one of the most striking was when one of the productions in which he starred was accused of plagiarism.
The 1990s were one of the most prolific for Stallone, who not only established himself as one of the most sought after action actors by the studios, but also had a competition with Arnold Schwarzenegger to see who was more muscular, who got the best roles and who earned the most money for each production.
But in October 1993, one of the most emblematic films of that time was released: Demolition Man, which was a complete success at the box office, since it grossed almost 160 million dollars, when its production cost was 45 millions of dollars. However, its “originality” was questioned.
Problems with the script
The original script was written by Peter Lenkov, who said that he would have been inspired by the Lethal Weapon movies and that he had in mind the idea of doing the story with a policeman, albeit with futuristic overtones.
Shortly after the film’s release, Hungarian science fiction writer István Nemere pointed out that the script for Demolition Man had been a blatant plagiarism of his 1986 novel Holtak haarca (Fight of the Dead). The scoop of the text was that a terrorist and his enemy, a soldier, were frozen to resume their lives in the 22nd century, where society was completely at peace.
The text and the film were analyzed by a committee of the copyright office, which ended up stating that the film coincided 75 percent with the content of the book.
Nemere did not have the opportunity to file a lawsuit, because he assured that it was impossible to fight against the Hollywood industry, but he dared to reveal that there is a network dedicated to “plagiarizing” the works of European writers, although the conflict did not go further.
The sequel
The wrecker (Demolition Man) ended up being quite a phenomenon, because in addition to being successful at the box office, there was also a lot of merchandise, for example, toys, video games, pinball machines, comics and even a novel.
Since 1995 a sequel would be in plans, but it was not possible to materialize, because Sylvester Stallone was in several projects and his schedule complicated it, in addition the studies lost interest shortly after. But in 2006 the actor was interviewed about what second part of his films he would like to do, and he said it would be Demolition Man, only “that ship has already sailed”.
Perhaps there are still some fans of the film hoping that Sylvester Stallone will do the second part, but it will only be a matter of there being something official, because the same actor in May 2020 indicated that the sequel was being worked on, but that no could say more.