Sylvester Stallone is making a series about a teenage Rocky

Sylvester Stallone was going through one of the worst moments of his life when he created Rocky, and even almost died because of it. It goes without saying that Stallone loves Rocky too much and that is why it is impossible that he would let him die one day. Stallone is doing a series about a teenage Rocky.

On his Instagram account, the veteran actor Sylvester Stallone shared early ideas for a Rocky series that he is beginning to develop and that, apparently, it will take us back to the true origins of the boxer long before he became a champion.

In the first movie, Rocky was in his 30s when he began training with former bantamweight champion Mickey Goldmill, but in the series Stallone revealed that the character will be 17 years old and a different facet from the “forgotten man” we met in the 1976 film. “Now we see this young man struggling like all young people trying to find his place,” he said.

Stallone shared his first scratches on a possible Rocky series, and He announced that he plans to make a story that also shows the context of “the most transformative generation in modern history: the sixties”he explained.

to come true, the series of Rocky would have up to 10 episodes and could extend to “a few seasons.” While we wait for Stallone to complete this project, Creed III It is already in development and will be directed by Michael B. Jordan.

