Spot of “Jurassic World: Dominion”, the closing of the Jurassic trilogy, for Super Bowl 2022 – Video

The dinosaurs have roared during the Super Bowl. Considering that NBCUniversal was in charge of broadcasting the American football game through both NBC and Peacock, It is not surprising that several of the spots broadcast during the evening were from their own productions.. Among the most anticipated of this year is “Jurassic World: Dominion”, which is the last chapter of the current trilogy of the franchise.

Set four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, the film directed by Colin Trevorrow exposes a new reality: humans have to live with dinosaurs. Obviously, the coexistence of both species is complicated, since both compete to predominate in the hierarchical pyramid of the planet, so the destiny of the human race is in real danger.

Finding themselves in an extreme situation, the stars of the new trilogy, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, must join forces with classic actors from the saga, such as Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. Also part of the cast are Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Omar Sy and BD Wong, who will try to survive a dangerous threat when “Jurassic World: Dominion” invades movie theaters on June 10th.