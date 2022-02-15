Specialists emphasize the importance of vaccination against HPV in children from 09 to 14 years old

The vaccine guarantees protection for men and women alike.

Dr. Mariclara Torrellas, Cytopathologist at HRPLabs / Hato Rey Pathology, Dr. Javier Pérez, Gynecologist at Manatí Medical Center.

In an interview for the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Mariclara Torrellas, Cytopathologist at HRPLabs / Hato Rey Pathology and the doctor Javier Pérez, Gynecologist at Manatí Medical Center, confirmed that the HPV vaccine does not have any secondary or adverse effects in children.

They specified that said vaccine should be applied between 09 and 14 years of age, since at that age the immune system is more open to receiving all the antibodies in defense of the organism.

The clarification was exposed exclusively in Medicine and Public Health, since experts assure that they continue to find parents who resist vaccinating their children due to unfounded fears regarding the presumption about precocious sexuality.

The latter was denied by the Doctor Mariclara Torrellas who specified that multiple studies have shown that there is no incidence that indicates a relationship between the vaccine and the need to initiate early sexual activity.

In addition, the doctor Pérez was emphatic in explaining the vaccination methodology, which should be initially between 9 and 14 years of age, that is, at the time of applying the first dose, the second is given after two months and the third at six months.

From 15 to 45, a period that is not less than two months nor more than six months must be applied between one and the other. This, according to the specialist, is very important, since the three doses recommended in adulthood still have a significant scope of prevention.

HPV Incidence in Puerto Rico

An epidemiological study carried out by Dr. Ana Patricia Ortíz of the Graduate School of Public Health of the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM) revealed that more than 100,000 women in the San Juan metropolitan area were infected with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). ) and cancers associated with it, without knowing that they were carriers of the disease.

According to the data shown to the Puerto Rican Journal of Medicine and Public Health (MSP), 29.4% of the women had cervical infection with HPV, which is equivalent to 107,480 women living in the San Juan area.

In turn, the study documented that 38.6% of the women were infected in the anus and 17.1% were co-infected in the cervix and anus.

In addition, about half showed that they had been infected at some time in their lives due to the antibodies reflected in the blood.

Pathologies related to HPV

HPV is the most common sexually transmitted disease in the world and in most patients there are no symptoms, but it can cause cancer in areas of the genitalia such as the penis, vagina, vulva, but also in other areas of the body, Torrellas said. .

For that reason, the doctor Pérez clarified that the virus can be contracted through skin-to-skin contact with a person suffering from this condition, it does not necessarily have to be through penetration.

Diagnosis

The human papillomavirus (HPV) test detects the presence of the virus, which can cause the development of genital warts, abnormal cervical cells, or cervical cancer.

Your doctor may recommend HPV testing if:

*Pap smear was abnormal with atypical squamous cells of undetermined significance

*You are 30 years old or older

HPV testing is for women only; There is no HPV test yet to detect the virus in men.

However, men can contract an HPV infection and spread the virus to their sexual partners, which is why the need for the vaccine is essential “because it protects men and women.”

They recalled that the vaccine is available for both men and women up to 45 years of age and two doses are administered that do not require reinforcement.