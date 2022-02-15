Special: February 14, the perfect pretext to celebrate love and friendship?

Once again the celebration of love is here, that day in the calendar that excites, makes many others uncomfortable, and fills them with anxiety due to overflowing consumerism and perhaps also due to the lack of a loved one.

It all goes back to the third century in Rome, where a priest named Valentine opposed the emperor’s order Claudius II, who decided to prohibit the celebration of marriages for young people, considering that single people without families were better soldiers, since they had fewer ties and sentimental ties. However, against such a ban, the famous priest began to secretly celebrate marriages for young lovers, conduct that would lead to his death on February 14, 270.

For many, this tragic story works as the perfect pretext to celebrate romance and the joy of having an essential person in life, two or more, because love does not exclude and friendship is also celebrated, so with the oxytocin of passion or lack of it, the day is here.

In our special Ricardo Peralta, Jose Maria Mantilla, Dalilah Polanco, Susana Alexander, Regina Blandon Y Mario Alberto Monroy They share their opinions regarding the date of love.

About, Ricardo Peralta states: “On a birthday I took my boyfriend Charlie to the Britney Spears concert, because he loves Britney Spears and it was his birthday. That was our first trip as a couple. He was very nice, because he did not know where we were going to go, I just told him, get your visa and your passport because we are going to go on a trip”.

And he adds: “He thought we were going to go to Disney, but in reality we were going to go to Las Vegas, and Since we were at the airport, when we got on a plane to Las Vegas, he already said, ah, you’re going to take me to see Britney! And she was very happy and it was very nice, that is my beautiful experience of love”.

Jose Maria Mantilla He claims to have found love during a night of drinks on a trip to Europe, where the distance between France and Mexico was not a determining factor for forgetfulness and disinterest, culminating in a 15-year relationship.

“My partner is French, we met in Lisbon in a bar one night, and since then I have been with him for 15 years, I was on vacation and he was too. We survived the fact that he was in France and I was in Mexico, and finally the long-distance love worked. If it was a night of meeting on the other side of the world, we agreed. I never would have thought that from that my life would change, and now we are a couple, we meet, ”she points out.

“The first time we met after Lisbon, we said somewhere in between, we met in New York. It was our first date, then he came to Mexico, then I went to France, after that we decided to live together. It was a love of coincidences “confess.

while to Delilah Polanco she loves the pretext of getting together with friends every February 14, she declares to be faithful to the celebration during a meal or several during the day, the actress starts early with friendly encounters without giving so much priority to a celebration with her partner.

“I regularly celebrate more with friends, for me that is the Day of love and friendship. What more love than your friends, the family you chose in life, which are few and good, at least in my case. I prefer to look for the pretext to get together with my real friends, of red bone, and celebrate our love and that we are still together and that we can trust each other “, points out.

“When I say few friends, I think I’m lying a bit, because if I think about it, I have several circles of different friends and so I try to give each one the necessary time,” he says.

For her part, the leading actress Mrs. susana alexander confesses to suffer the absence of one of his closest friends in life, the actor Henry Beckerwith whom he shared more than 50 years of confidences, laughter and joy.

“60 years of friendship is love! I have made very strong ties with some colleagues, but none as strong as the one I had with Enrique Becker. He was a brother to me, said by my other brother, Beto, my twin and I wasn’t jealous of that”, ensures.

But not everyone likes to celebrate this popular date, such is the case of Regina Blandonfor her this day does not represent any meaning, and she confesses that she always disliked the marketing that encompasses the date.

“Honestly, I don’t like this date, it has always bothered me that publicity pushes you into debt with material things to show your supposed love for others and that doesn’t seem the most honest to me. In addition, everything is full that day, the traffic is chaos, anyway. CI believe that a good laugh shared with your friends is better, the people you love every day, with whom you feel good and can be yourself without caring about anything other than the company”.

Finally, Mario Alberto Monroy declares: “I never celebrate February 14. I don’t like that everything is so forced and it’s not because it’s a grinch of the celebration, but when I have come out everything is saturated, people act in a very false way and as if that were not enough, the big companies make you spend the money you do not have. You have to give love every day“.

As you can see, this date is loved and hated by others, it works as the ideal occasion to live together once again in the week or as the additional reminder to relive old memories and future desires.

In any case, during this day, it never hurts to express good feelings, listen to sentimental songs, get a little depressed or maybe just enjoy some candy in the shape of a cheesy and strange heart, and why not, go to the theater.

By: Ulises Sánchez and Itaí Cruz, Photos: Courtesy

