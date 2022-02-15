Sofía Vergara is the queen of Barranquilla on gringo television

sophia vergara Photo: Getty Images

Every Tuesday at 8 pm, millions of Americans watch one of the most successful shows on American television. Is about American Got Talent, one of the few television formats that has remained unbeatable, even in times of pandemic. This talent contest has an ingredient that, for many experts, has managed to effectively connect its followers: involving different types of talent in its judges and presenters.

The Latin quota is none other than Sofía Vergara, the woman from Barranquilla who for more than 30 years insisted on succeeding, first as a model, then as a presenter and later as an actress. What can we say about her achievements? She all she has obtained. Sofía, at 49 years old, turned last July 10, has a career that is not only limited to the artistic, but has gone further. In the best style of the Colombian spirit, the Barranquillera is proof that when it comes to working to achieve a goal, nothing is too big for her.

To begin with, Vergara is currently one of the highest paid television talents in the world. Many thought that after the comedy modern familywhich launched her to international fame for her role as Gloria, and with which she became the highest paid actress, as she billed 500,000 dollars per episode, the boom de la Toti would end, but it was not like that. The comedy ended in 2019, and by 2020, Sofía was summoned to occupy one of the chairs of American Got Talenttogether with the creator of the successful format, Simon Cowell, the German Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

