Should we be scared of Boba Fett’s Luke Skywalker?

This weekend, a friend told me that, without wanting to do any spoilers, I had to see the chapters that I was missing from The Boba Fett Book. I told him yes, I had the last two pending and would try to do it as soon as I finished my “review” marathon, which includes nothing less than breaking bad, mr robot Y Peaky Blinders, so I have little time for more things. “Put down the rest and see this,” he pressed her. “There’s a character that will interest you again, ”he added.

So, said and done, I started to watch the two episodes in question and… it reappears Luke Skywalker. As believable -or even more so- than in The Mandalorian. A Luke Skywalker indistinguishable from Mark Hamill, the actor who has embodied him for all this time, until the arrival of CGI: the generation of computer images [computer generated imaging, en inglés].

Gone are the rather unbelievable “resurrections” of Princess Leia after the death of Carrie Fisher or the more than criticized rejuvenations of The Irishman [The Irishman]starring some more than mature Robert de Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Mark Hamill has not participated at any time in the creation of this Luke Skywalker

Controversy

The controversy this time, however, is very different. It is one thing to use computers to modify the appearance of an actor who is physically doing his job, and quite another is for the person in question not to appear on the set. Because this Luke Skywalker looks like Mark Hamill, he is indistinguishable from the real Mark Hamill. [cuando era más joven, por supuesto] and yet, Mark Hamill has not participated at any time in its creation. Or, as happened with Carrie Fisher, who had already passed away.

If we leave aside the Hollywood discussions, focused on artistic issues, but always with an economic background, a much deeper issue underlies the use of CGI and whose answer is almost impossible to agree on. Should we allow this type of software to continue to be developed?

If you use CGI, the effects are predetermined by the ideas that have been embodied in the software

beyond the scenes

For a long time, CGI had been limited to the construction of sets and objects. On the other side of the bar is inceptionin which we see, for example, how an entire city folds in on itself, and yet it was used very little CGI in the making of the film. In fact, to create that curvature of Paris and many other scenes, visual or special effects were used, if you will.

as explained paul franklin, head of that aspect of the film to Wired, “if you use CGI versions of complicated action scenes, such as falling buildings, explosions or certain lighting effects, those effects are predetermined by the nature of the software and the ideas that were embodied at. In the world of effects, there’s still a lot of useful randomness left over from real-world physics.”

Imagine if someone could build an image of you and create a video of you committing a crime.

from cinema to deep fake



But the question being debated now is not about cities folding, or even about Jedi heroes coming back to life or seeming to have found the fountain of eternal youth. The problem is that the development of CGI has a direct impact on the deep fake.

Imagine for a moment that someone could build an image of you and create a video of you committing a crime. The image is so realistic, that it is indistinguishable from you. Even your voice sounds the same.

It’s already real

That possibility already exists today. If not, let them tell Tom Cruise. On TikTok there is an account, deeptomcruise, entirely dedicated to fake videos of the actor. In Korea, news anchor Kim Joo-Ha was replaced by CGI [previo aviso a la audiencia] and, although she has not lost her job at the moment, the MBN channel has already expressed its intention to continue using the digital version of the journalist.

Even, Collider went further and created a deepfake roundtable in which they allegedly participate Robert Downey, Jr., George Lucas, Tom Cruise, Ewan McGregor, and Jeff Goldblum. We leave it here for you to appreciate the quality of the recreation.

The political world has also been one of the targets. Both Donald Trump and Barack Obama have “starred” in videos deep fake. Something that has also happened with Salvador Dalí himself.

Barnaby Francis, who works under the pseudonym Bill Posters, has carried the deep fake to its maximum expression in the art environment. In the videos of him they are present from Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk or the Kardashianseven political or economic figures.

Today anyone can create faces in minutes and for free

For better or for worse

As always, the correct answer should be that technology, in and of itself, is neither good nor bad. It is the use we make of it that defines it. However, there is no doubt that this software is now available to everyone. Even you can try it with free tools like ArtBreeder, in which it is not easy to “copy” the face of someone real, but it is easy to create your own characters in just a few minutes.

Therefore, it is impossible to control who will use them. And experience shows us that, in the technology sector, as in many others, if something can be used for evil, someone is going to do it. Does that mean we should stop CGI development? What do you think?