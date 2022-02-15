Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, and Amy Schumer Have a Girls’ Night Out at Flatiron

ads

Just call them a “holy” trinity.

Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne and potential Oscars host Amy Schumer were seen letting their hair down at Flatiron’s members-only club, Chapel Bar, on Saturday night.

The trio arrived at the flashpoint, located at a Park Avenue church, around 10 p.m. and was told by spies that they “sneaked away” from a black car upon arrival. Inside, they held court in the confessional where they “could party in private,” a spy told Page Six.

The club was hosting a New York Fashion Week party for Document Journal editor-in-chief Nick Vogelson, and we’re told the stars brought their own security to keep partygoers at bay.

“The whole club was trying to get in. He was very tight and [the ladies] He didn’t want anyone to see who was in the confessional. They kept a very low profile,” the source said.

“They looked pretty casual. Cara was wearing black jeans and Selena was a bit dressed up, but it was all pretty casual. It was just the three of them,” a source told us.

The source described them as “secret regulars” and told us they often text the keeper “Desta,” who is the director of cultural engagement, whenever they show up.

Gomez, Delevingne and Schumer popped bubbly and danced before leaving the club after midnight, the spies told us.

Chapel isn’t the only new New York club that Delevingne has made a regular on. The model was seen making out with her best friend Sienna Miller in Temple Bar last month.

Representatives for the trio had no comment.

