Seagram’s presents its most New York event at the Vincci Capitol in Madrid

Brands need to “scream” and echo their products, and events are a good tool to transmit and show their wonders. It is a round strategy, where the user lives the brand as a 360º experience and the brand has the opportunity to immerse the assistant in its “world” for a few days or weeks. In this case, the Seagram’s brand has designed the ‘Hotel Seagram’s at Vincci Capitol’, and with it, that of the first musical in history in spanglisha brunch New Yorker and the best cocktails in the city that will last until February 27 (the event agency El Señor Goldwind was in charge). We were at his presentation last Thursday, February 10, and that’s how we lived it!

New York as inspiration

Seagram’s Gin has been bringing New York closer to the main cities of the national territory since 2016, and from today, it does it again with a new edition of Hotel Seagram’s. All those who have ever walked the streets of the city that never sleeps will know that one of its main hallmarks is the effervescent racial and cultural mix, as well as the frenetic activity that can be found in each of its corners. For this reason, in its eagerness to make us travel to NYC, this year Hotel Seagram’s has landed in one of the icons of the Madrid sky: the Hotel Vincci Capitol, to enjoy the first musical 100% in Spanglish premiered in Madrid, on mornings of Brunch in the purest Broadway style and the cocktail bar of the famous Dante NYC.

Show: The New York Show

During the event, attendees were able to enjoy The New York Show, the first musical in Spanglish to premiere in Madrid, and the first musical about the city of New York. A show where all musical styles are mixed and where the stereotypes and nuances of the city are played. Directed by the company Yllana, artistic director of authentic musical successes such as Today I can’t get up or The Hole, The New York Show, is a tour of the city that never sleeps guided by the master of ceremonies; the New York artist Gilberto Rodriguez, accompanied by great artists.

Broadway Brunch: NY Flavor

There is nothing more New York than a morning brunch that charges us with energy to continue the day in the Big City. Therefore, during the show, we were able to enjoy the ‘Broadway Brunch’; what do Broadway and brunch have in common? The answer is probably… exactly, nothing. At this Broadway Brunch, we are presented with a proposal with the flavors of New York: at the head of the design of this menu is Stefano Di Silvestre, culinary director of Dante NYC since 2021

The menu? A starter based on granola, fruit and honey; two main options, to choose between the iconic pastrami toast or salmon toast (vegan option available in mushroom toast) and for dessert, Almond milk pancake.

And to finish… Dante NYC

We accompany the experience with the tasting of two typical cocktails brought directly from the Big Apple: two cocktails from the Best Bar named by 50’Best in 2019 and the best bar in the world since 2019 according to Tales of the Cocktails. Actually, Dante NYC is a legendary venue that opened its doors in 1915 and managed to win over great figures from its bohemian era until it was crowned a New York benchmark. Today, after reopening in 2015, Dante NYC is still considered an institution; and it has become a refuge for renowned actors, writers and musicians, such as Bob Dylan, Al Pacino, Whoopi Goldberg or Matt Damon, who come to the bar to enjoy its exquisite and famous cocktails.