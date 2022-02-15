Santiago Muñoz debuts with the Newclaste Sub-23

Midtime Editorial

This Monday the former Santos striker Santiago Muñoz made his debut for Newcastle. The 19-year-old signed for the Magpies on August 31, 2021 to join the subsidiary, however, a injury you prevented him from debuting with the English squad until February 14day in which he had his first opportunity.

The English team was losing 2-0 against Huddersfield Town in the Premier League Cup, so at minute 64 Muñoz entered the campor, to try to change the face of the Magpies’ offense. The Mexican could not be noted in the minutes he had and his team could not change the score.

Almost a month ago the Mexican had returned to training from Newcastle, so it was only a matter of time before he was considered by the English squad to play for the Under-23s.

“A debut at the Under-23 level for Santiago Muñoz”wrote the official Newcastle United account. The Mexican entered 64 and made history in the John Smith’s Stadium, the venue that saw him make his debut in the lower leagues of England.

Now it’s just a matter of time for the striker to adapt and have many more minutes in the team and, with good performances, earn a place in the Premier League. Marcelo Flores, who made his debut for Arsenal’s Under-23 squad in January, is undergoing a similar process.