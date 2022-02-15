Sad Valentine: Kanye West and Julia Fox officially end their relationship

The fleeting love story between kanye-west Y Julie Fox came to an end after the controversial publications made by the rapper on your official account Instagram.

Kanye West and Julia Fox officially end their relationship

According to a representative of the actresshis relationship with the interpreter of ‘Praise God‘ has come to an end after just over a month together.

Through a statement shared this Monday, February 14, 2022it was revealed that the protagonist of ‘Rough diamonds‘ Y Ye They remain good friends and also collaborators.

This was the fleeting romance between Kanye West and Julia Fox

The rumors began on Christmas Eve and a few days later, they were photographed in New York and the January 6, 2022, Julie Fox spoke for the first time of his romance with kanye-west.

A few weeks ago, the couple made their public debut during a couple of events at the Paris Fashion Week 2022 and even celebrated the birthday of the actress together.

Why did Kanye West and Julia Fox break up?

Although so far no details about the couple’s separation have been shared, it has begun to speculate if this decision is related to the recent post from kanye where he expresses his desire to reunite his family, including his ex wife, kim kardashian.