Rogério de Oliveira scored goals again and is the scoring leader

Joy will reign among the fans of Cougars, who after two days with defeats, will start the week as winners of their weekend duel. One who will also be happy with his weekend performance will be Rogerio de Oliveirawho returned to the goal.

As the players prepare to the duel against Saprissathe auriazul fans will start the week with a smile from ear to ear on their face, but aware that Wednesday’s game will also be very important for the club’s objectives during this semester.

Coming out of the group performances, the one who will undoubtedly also be enjoying yesterday’s result is Jose Rogerio. The Brazilian scored the equalizer and with it he got his fourth goal in the Closure 2022which puts him at the top of the individual goalscoring table at the moment.

Undoubtedly, the preseason came in handy, since it is seen that both he and Diogo and Higor Meritao It was difficult for them to adapt to MX Leaguebut in this 2022 things have improved remarkably for the three.

Who can catch up with Rogerio in the scoring table?

The fifth date of the tournament has not yet come to an end and tonight Pachuca will face Querétaro, so Nicolás Ibáñez could tie or beat it. The other players who are close to catching him are Alexis Vega, André-Pierre Gignac and Rodrigo Aguirre, all of them with three goals.