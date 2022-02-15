Real Madrid vs PSG: everything you need to know about the UCL duel

Real Madrid vs PSG will face the maximum champion of Europe with the trident of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé | Photo: Getty Images

the match between Real Madrid Y Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will inaugurate the phase of round of 16 of the Champions League 2021-2022 with a duel that will face the 13-time European champion with the attack made up of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid concluded the group stage of the European Champions League in first place in his group with 15 points after 5 wins and one loss; the Parisian team reaches the final phase in second place in their group with 11 points, behind Manchester City.

On the other hand, the merengue team will face the next European match in first place in the Santander League four points ahead of Seville, its closest competitor. PSG, on the other hand, have a 13-point lead over Marseillessecond place in the League One.

Real Madrid vs PSG: Messi’s first big challenge at PSG

One of the main attractions of the first match of the round of 16 of the Champions League is the return of Leo Messi to the stadium Santiago Bernabeuin which he used to deliver memorable encounters against Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi played 21 games at the home of Real Madrid between the Spanish League and the Copa del Rey, although they also faced them in the semifinals of the Champions League 2011 when Barcelona advanced to the final against Man Utd.

Messi’s statistics at the Santiago Bernabéu

15 total goals

Average of 0.71 touchdowns per game

1813 minutes played

12 wins

3 draws

6 losses

This will be the first time that the seven-time winner of the Golden Ball faces who was his staunch rival since his debut in La Liga in 2004. This time he will be accompanied by Neymar Y Kylian Mbappewho could go to Real Madrid next season.

The background between Real Madrid and PSG

So much Real Madrid What PSG they reached this season after failing to be champions of their respective local tournaments, succumbing to Atletico Madrid Y Lille respectively, which places them in similar scenarios, although their backgrounds indicate the opposite.

The Madrid team has faced the French in Champions League on three back-and-forth occasions, giving a total of six games in total between 2015 Y 2022 with a balance of three white victories, one for the French team and two draws.

The last time Real Madrid faced PSG was on November 26, 2019 with a 2-2 draw | Photo: Getty Images

In addition, Real Madrid has won two games and drawn one when PSG visits the Spanish capital, while the Princes Park he has seen a win, a draw and a loss for his team when the meringues visit Paris.

In their respective leagues, Real Madrid Y Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) average 2 and 2.17 goals per game. In the momios, those led by Mauricio Pochettino start as favorites against the synodal of Carlo Ancelotti.