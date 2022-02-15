Puebla finds the boy who cried with emotion in the match against Atlas

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.14.2022 21:37:41





After Puebla achieved a dramatic draw against Atlas in their duel on Date 5 of the tournament Closure 2022 of the MX Leaguethe image of a little boy who was caught crying in the stands for the result went viral.

The great goal of Chilean work of William Martinez unleashed madness among fans from Puebla, including Dylanwho did not hold back tears when celebrating the equalizer of his squad.

It is because of that Puebla launched a campaign to find the most passionate fan of The fringe and they were successful Dylanthe name of the minor, was able to witness the sweet potato practice to meet his idols.

“Thanks, we found Dylan! On this Valentine’s Day, I want to tell you a love story: That of a boy and his soccer team. Today he visited us in training to meet their heroes. This is the new generation of fans!” they wrote on Twitter.

???? Thanks, WE FOUND DYLAN! In this #Valentine’s DayI want to tell you a love story: a boy and his soccer team ????⚪️ Today he visited us in training to meet his heroes???? This is the new generation of hobbyists! #LaFranjaQueNosUne????! pic.twitter.com/3T7wghe1FG — Club Puebla ???? (@ClubPueblaMX) February 15, 2022

“It is a good team that never gives up. Go to the stadium, you won’t regret it, it’s a nice experience”, pointed the boy.

Dylan hung out with the players and the coach Nicholas Larcamonwho in the conference after the crash had already highlighted the celebration as a ‘reward‘ for your team.

“The truth is that we we were very moved by the imageI think to the whole football family, this excited little boy, crying to get the equalizer, for us it is very rewarding see these types of images, because it means that we are generating identitywe are sure that these children are the fans of tomorrow, for us that base of local fans is very important… This boy named Dylan is the best example of it, we love many Dylanthat feel the Puebla, let them cry to Puebla“, said Ricardo Zayas, sweet potato manager.