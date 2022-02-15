Protein shakes: before or after training?

For some specialists, consuming protein shakes before training affects performance

Sports lovers are usually seen drink different shakes before or at the end of the daily exercise routine. Even fans have become aware of the importance of these amino acids when exercising.

Proteins are extremely necessary for the formation and maintenance of body tissues. In addition, they are essential for the recovery and formation of muscle. For these two reasons. athletes tend to consume the shakes immediately as soon as the physical activity ends, since the supply of amino acids manages to increase muscle mass when used in its correct proportion.

In any case, many decide to incorporate these shakes before starting the exercises.

Specialists suggest that the different protein shakes are not necessarily effective for all people

Billions of dollars a year are spent in the United States on protein supplements, such as shakes, to build muscle mass and help bulk up.

Some recent researchpublished in BMJ Journals indicate that athletes and regular exercisers may need approximately double the recommended daily amount of approximately 1.6 grams per kg, to support recovery and muscle growth.

For best results, studies by the International Society of Sports Nutrition suggest that this amount should be distributed in three or four daily meals , with intervals of three or four hours. This makes protein shakes are a convenient option for those who require additional intake.

For a personal trainer, protein shakes should be consumed exclusively after training, unless otherwise indicated

“There hasn’t been much research on this topic and the research that has been done suggests that there is no significant difference if it is before or after. For many people, consuming protein shakes before their workout affects performance as they feel a bit sluggish, so they prefer to consume them post-exercise within 30 minutes to 1 hour after completing a workout,” he told Newsweek Fiona Hawker, Fitness Instructor at Curves Gym in the United States.

What’s more, Clarified that different protein shakes are not necessarily effective for everyone. They can be a good supplement for those trying to gain weight, bulk up significantly, or are doing high levels of training and need a quick way to get protein or need more than they can get in their diet. But not everyone needs it.

“ Most people who exercise for health and fitness should be able to get enough protein from whole foods and should only choose a protein shake as a last resort if they can’t meet their protein needs from whole foods. If you are choosing a protein shake, it is important check ingredients carefully to know what is being consumed besides protein,” said Hawker.

for some, having a shake before workouts helps prevent muscle catabolism. This is when the body breaks down muscle fibers for energy instead of using fat for fuel during exercise, which is really common if you exercise first thing in the morning without eating breakfast.

The personal trainer Elliott Uptonindicated that protein shakes should be consumed exclusively after training, unless otherwise indicated .“Whey protein, in its liquid form, means that the protein is quickly transported to the muscle cells. These shakes have been specifically designed to contain amino acids that are quickly absorbed into your bloodstream, so they can improve your recovery and the rate at which you build muscle. If you drink a shake immediately before a gym session, you may not feel well in your stomach during a challenging exercise session“, He said.

Protein shakes can become a good ally of a healthy diet for those who regularly go to the gym

For this trainer, many assume that if they don’t eat protein shakes within minutes of physical activity they can lose muscle gains. “You should aim to get a good amount of protein after your training session, but no need for such urgency, one or two hours after training is fine ”.

He added that a recurring problem is that exercise enthusiasts who lack the resources of professional athletes can lose the level of control over their schedules to plan a good meal two hours before the gym. This makes smoothies an excellent complement.“A good post-workout protein shake is a great way to get all the nutrients you need for recovery in an easily digestible form.And, post-workout, it gives you the right amount of protein to get your body from catabolism to anabolism,” Upton concluded.

What happens on days you don’t train

According to the opinion of Arj Thiruchelvam, coach of Olympic athletes, protein shakes, if drunk in moderation, can become a good ally of a healthy diet for those who regularly go to the gym even on days off . “The average person needs to be more aware of their limitations and should not exercise excessively: one or two rest days per week is enough to avoid overtraining,” she said.

For a nutritionist they are a good complement to food

In this sense He expressed that it is important to take into account that the moment of growth and adaptation of the body is during rest and recovery, so it is important not only to obey the moments of rest, but also to incorporate nutrients into the diet. That is why he encourages the intake of shakes even when it is a day of physical rest.

“My recommendation is that use them as a supplement to your dietas a breakfast or snack, or occasionally as a substitute for a main meal. But not that you live only to smoothies. I mean: the shake diet, no”said to Infobae Romina Pereiro (MN 7722). degree in nutrition.

For Pereiro it is important to play with creativity and dare to try different flavors. Recommends homemade preparations in which there is the possibility of choosing the quality of the food and looking for fresh products. In addition, he considers that it is a good strategy to consume more fruits and vegetables.

