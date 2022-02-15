Pregnant and beautiful: Cardi B shows why she is one of the most beautiful women

Cardi B is very happy after the premiere of her most recent song titled “Rumors”. This theme song is a collaboration with American singer Melissa Viviane Jefferson, better known by her stage name Lizzo. This was one of the most anticipated collaborations by rap music lovers.

The song of Cardi-B and Lizzo already has millions of views on music platforms. In just a few hours, the hit has already exceeded 4 million views on the YouTube platform.

This Friday, Cardi-B He shared two photos on his official Instagram account that dazzled a large part of his millions of followers around the world. In them you can see the native of Washington Heights, New York, United States displaying all her beauty before the camera for a professional production. The brunette wore a daring outfit that highlighted her pregnancy belly. In addition, the American complemented her look with her loose hair, large golden earrings and a delicate make-up.

“ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE!!!” It was the simple and promotional text that he chose Cardi-B as an epigraph to accompany his recent and daring snapshots on the camera network.

Source: Instagram Cardi B

As expected, this post, whose main protagonist is the wife of rapper Offset, was quickly filled with likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 1.3 million hearts. The composer received thousands of comments of praise and affection towards her magnificent physical figure from her most faithful followers in this publication.