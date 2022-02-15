PlatinumGames is open to acquisition offers, as long as its freedom is respected – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting announcement related to one of the most important companies in the video game market. We are talking in this case about PlatinumGames and if they are open for acquisition.

Is PlatinumGames considering acquisition offers?

In the text that we leave you below, we can read the comments you have shared Atsushi Inaba, CEO of the company, about possible acquisitions by other companies. They are open to being bought as long as freedom is respected, it seems.

This is how he has communicated it to VGC:

I think there will be a lot of mutual respect there and I think Activision will be able to continue to do what they do best. That is also the most important thing for us in the end, whatever form it takes for us and our company. So I would not reject anything, as long as our freedom is respected. I agree, you don’t see many [adquisiciones] in Japan and personally I think it’s strange. For some of these big companies with all their money sometimes you think, ‘Come on! Buy some companies already! It feels strange to see Japanese companies being passive all the time.

