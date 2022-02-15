Perro Bermúdez: I do not agree that Televisa gives al Tri to TV Azteca

the hobby

Mexico City / 02.14.2022 18:53:47





The Mexican team is playing the World Cup qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022However, the only fight around the Tricolor is not only done on the field, but also outside with the television stations.

It was recently reported that TUDN acquired the rights to broadcast the matches of the Mexican national teama situation that divided the opinion of the fans, since many of them like to see these matches on the rival’s screens, Aztec TV.

Given this, a voice of authority that belongs precisely to TUDNexpressed his opinion and stated that Yes Aztec TV also transmit to the Tri, there is no competition.

“Competition is extraordinary, that healthy competition is goodWe are partners, we are work colleagues. The current competition is very good, I get along very well with them (Faitelson and Martinoli). They have their style and we have ours,” he said.

“I am not at all in agreement with Televisa giving them to the national team, because at that time the competition was that; They had their team, we had ours, and there was the snag, now you have the same product, so where is the competition?” (minute 47:00).

Later, he stated that the mexican team is “the best we have on Televisa” and although he understands that everything is due to a business decision, he does not agree.

