Patients call for a “clear implementation” of precision medicine

The president of the Spanish Federation of Hemophilia (Fedhemo), Daniel Garcíahas demanded, together with the president of the Spanish Group of Cancer Patients (Gepac), María Barragán, “a clear implementation” of the National Plan for Precision Medicine, included within the Strategic Projects for Recovery and Economic Transformation (Perte) for Vanguard Health.

This is how they have pronounced themselves before the Health and Consumption Commission in the Congress of Deputies, to which they have presented the document Innovation access mapcarried out by patient organizations from various sectors.

Specifically, García has claimed the need for a “diagnostic improvement. Currently, there is a plethora of therapies directed at biomarkers, personalizing treatment for each patient, but this innovation in diagnostics is also necessary»has claimed.

Patients demand greater territorial coordination in the implementation of precision medicine

Likewise, the document also includes the need for greater territorial coordination. “A patient needs to feel the same treatment, regardless of their zip code”has requested the president of Fedhemo, to claim the importance of “Between communities speak and listen to each other”. In line, they also ask for this coordination between the different care levels, as well as “between the social and the health”.

In relation to this, they also ask for a single health history and a single health card. “Currently there is interoperability between communities, but we patients know that this does not come to reality. For example, a dialysis patient has problems moving within our country»Garcia has criticized.

Thus, in terms of the challenges included in the document, three proposals for improvement stand out. The first refers to the need for the resolutions of the Interterritorial Councils of the SNS to be “binding and mandatory to ensure fairness, as these resolutions are sometimes simply programmatic statements today”Garcia stated.

Another proposal is the improvement of care in the Centers, Services and Reference Units (CSUR) of the National Health System (CSUR). “Sometimes, the communities act as a barrier to access the CSURs. For this reason, it is important that a modification be made, to become a network service»Garcia points out.

“We ask that there be centers in each community that can be a sentinel, a monitoring center, that allows the patient not to have to make a great pilgrimage”, has urged the president of Fedhemo. Lastly, he recalled the importance of the centers sharing information among themselves, as well as proposals for improvement and clinical information.

