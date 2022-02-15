Pachuca scores a great goal and dedicates it to Óscar Murillo

Midtime Editorial

The Tuzos from Pachuca managed to get ahead on the scoreboard against Roosters of Queretaro with a goal of Luis Chavezsomewhat that he also had a special dedication for defender Óscar Murillowho lost his brother a couple of days ago.

It was minute 40 when the Tuzos they had the opportunity of a free throw that Chavez He decided to charge and he did it like a master of the fine touch by hitting the ball and putting it next to the post, very difficult to save for Washington Aguerre that was launched but did not reach the ball.

That goal meant the momentary 2-1 for the Tuzos of Pachuca who sought to vindicate themselves with their fans at the Hidalgo Stadium and wanted to do so in front of some roosters that premiered technically in the figure of Hernán Cristante.

The detail of the goal came later when Luis Chávez ran to the bench, took a shirt with the number of Óscar Murillo and dedicated the goal to him. This as a tribute to Murillo and his family after the death of Louis Ferdinand Murillobrother of the defender of the Tuzos.

Murillo was not called up for this game and the player received permission to be with his family in Colombia. “Grupo Pachuca joins the sorrow that the Murillo family is experiencing, especially our colleague Óscar Murillo for the irreparable loss of his brother, Luis Fernando Murillo”, said the condolences of Pachuca on their social networks a few days ago.

