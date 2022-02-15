Orbelin Pineda still does not debut with Celta de Vigo more than a month after his arrival

Jonathan Rodríguez already debuted as a scorer in Saudi Arabia; Luis Romo and Roberto Alvarado they continue to see minutes with their new teams in Liga MX; Pol Fernandez continue your bet to point with Boca Juniors; and of Walter Montoya and Lucas Passerini little or nothing is known, but… Orbelin Pineda?

Of all the Cruz Azul footballers who left La Maquina during the last transfer market, Orbelin Pineda is the one who continues to be ostracized in the Celta Vigo. The midfielder arrived on Spanish soil a little less than a month and a half ago and has not yet seen a minute in Eduardo Coudet’s box.

From the Marca newspaper they insist that the Vigo fans are still surprised by the lack of play of a signing that generated so many headlines after his arrival. What’s more, the international with Mexico has not had any physical problem, so his lack of minutes is due solely and exclusively to the decision of the Argentine coach.

“It is surprising that a footballer that Celta signed in the summer, although he had to wait for his contract with Cruz Azul, international with Mexico and who has been training with the team since January 7, to end in December, has not had a single minute .“, is read in part of the information of the Spanish newspaper.

Even the former Cruz Azul player has trained during his days off to shorten adaptation times, and even then he has not been able to gain the confidence of the technician. Next Monday, February 21, Celta will return to the field of play in a new day of the First Division of Spain, the day in which Orbelin, perhaps, will see his first minutes in Iberian lands, just on the 45th day of his arrival in Vigo .