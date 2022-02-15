Open heart surgery helped her discover her passion for nursing

After undergoing open heart surgery as a child, Nurse Rodriguez made the decision to pursue this profession.

Karen Rodríguez – Pediatric Nurse.

When the nurse Karen Rodríguez was 11 years old, she remembers being in school and wanting to run a marathon, at that time everyone had to go through a regular medical check-up.

Without knowing what was happening, the person who was checking her asked her if she had a heart condition, to which she replied that she had no knowledge of it.

It turns out that her pediatrician had never told her parents that she had three heart murmurs. Her case was serious, after a catheterization the specialists discovered that it was a congenital coarctation of the aorta.

“The doctors realized that I had no pulse from the waist down, they couldn’t explain how I was walking. After some time they told my parents that they had to have an emergency operation on me, everything happened so fast that one day I was in Puerto Rico and the next they were already operating on me in Miami,” he says. the nurse Rodriguez.

Before the operation the nurse Karen remembers being a very active girl, who rode a bike, rode rollerblades, and also belonged to a swim team. After the operation, she had to put all these activities aside and dedicate herself to taking care of herself and taking the medication recommended by the doctors.

“My parents had to make a decision, since I was at risk of dying, at that moment they asked them if they wanted the intervention to be carried out on the chest or the back, to which they without thinking decided that the open heart surgery was performed on my back, because they didn’t want me to see that scar every day,” he said. the nurse Karen.

For the year 2012, the nurse Rodríguez began to work with the cardiologist Edwin Rodríguez, some time later he began to feel very strong headaches and high blood pressure (between 160 over 110) which turned out to be a neurism.

The nurse Karen had to go back to the operating room, where she was intervened by the doctor Rodríguez with an endovascular process correcting the failure again by placing a stent in the affected area.

Rodríguez was struck by the way in which the doctors and other nurses treated her and helped others, which is why she decided to dedicate herself to this profession, exactly in the pediatric area.

“Parents need guidance on what their children have, what they are suffering from, and good treatment. Until today, as I say, the sky is the limit and we continue to guide and study” she concluded.

