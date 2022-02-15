On this day to celebrate, movies that fall in love and highlight friendship

February 14th, Day of love and Friendshipwe will remember some film productions that highlight these two beautiful feelings in different expressions, manifestations and contexts.

Films that have left their mark both for their stories and for their great performances and that, in addition to having been on billboards, can continue to be enjoyed through different services and platforms.

little women, drama in 135 minutes. Nominated for an Oscar, the film is a classic where we meet the sisters, March Jo, Meg, Amy and Bet, women determined to live on their own terms and confront a world of customs.

Starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, with Timothee Chalamet as Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March. The new version is directed by Greta Gerwig.

Alpha action and adventure in 96 minutes. Set in the last Ice Age Europe, while she is on her first hunt with her elite tribe group, a young man is left behind.

When he regains consciousness, he finds himself broken and alone, but in the company of an injured wolf, whom he heals and later becomes his best friend, learning to trust each other, becoming allies who overcome dangers and difficulties to find their way home. before the deadly winter arrives. Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson act. Directed by Albert Hughes.

the great showman, Drama and musical in 105 minutes. The film celebrates the world of entertainment and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life.

Inspired by the ambition and imagination of PT Barnum, it tells the story of a visionary who created a riveting show, which became a hit featuring different people. Directed by Michael Gracey, it stars Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson among others.

La Bella Epoca 116-minute romantic comedy, where the atmosphere of nostalgia plays a central role in this story. The life of Victor, a disillusioned 60-year-old man, changes when he meets Antoine, a brilliant businessman who offers him a new kind of attraction.

Mixing theatrical artifices and historical reconstruction, this attraction is the ideal company for people like Víctor, since it invites its clients to return to the moment of their lives that they choose. This is how he decides to live the most important week of his existence, in which 40 years ago, he met the love of his life. Daniel Auteuil, Guillaume Canet, Doria Tillier act.

an extraordinary love, 91 minute drama. Joan (Lesley Manville) and Tom (Liam Neeson) are a couple who have been married for many years.

Their relationship is full of love and comes from spending a life together. When Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment sheds her sense of love as they must find the humor and grit to survive a year of adversity. Directed by Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn.

Impossible things, comedy and drama in 89 minutes. Matilde, a woman in her sixties, lived with her husband Porfirio since she was 15 years old, in a relationship of violence and contempt towards her. Porfirio dies and leaves her alone with her cat Fidel and without her insurance pension.

Miguel, her neighbor, a young and skillful merchant, will take pity on Matilde and they will develop a friendship that will help them free themselves from their beliefs and live the life they always wanted. Benny Emmanuel, Nora Velázquez, Salvador Garcini, Luisa Huertas act, directed by Ernesto Contreras.

the wish list, Spanish comedy of 98 minutes. Eva has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the doctors give her little hope; while she receives treatment she meets Carmen, also diagnosed.

Carmen convinces Eva to make a list of things that they have always wanted to do and have not done. So they decide to go on a trip with Eva’s best friend.

The three will live a series of adventures that will make them more united and complicit in life, regardless of the results of the treatment. María León, Silvia Alonso, Paco Tous, Victoria Abril act, directed by Álvaro Díaz Lorenzo.

a memorable love, 94 minute drama. The UK production features Sam and Tusker who have been a couple for 20 years. They travel across England in their old van visiting friends, family and places from their past.

Since Tusker was diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s, the time they spend together is the most important thing they have. Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci act. Harry Macqueen directs.

a fantastic woman, the heartwarming drama from 2017 won the foreign film category at the Oscars. The story tells of a transsexual woman, who will live a battle to the death of her partner, Orlando, who was 20 years older than her.

The hostility of the people, the Chilean law are just a few obstacles that this character will have to face. Daniela Vega acts and Sebastián Lelio directs.