nine films to enjoy on this day • Canal C

Drama, comedy, with a touch of humor, but they all share something: love. The February 14th It is not another day for lovers, and since channel C We know it, so we help you with that plan that you have to share with your loved one from the bed or the armchair.

The romantic genre is perfect for encounters, love, fantasy and sex. Here we leave you nine classics and others not so much, to enjoy.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet

A classic, from director Michel Gondry, with a script by Charlie Kaufman. Clementine decides to have all her memories of Joel removed from her and he chooses the same, but she soon goes on a crazy trip through her own mind realizing it was a mistake.

Eternal radiance of a mind without memories, speaks of the fear that we humans have to face our own feelings and live the necessary processes, although painful, for our personal evolution.

You can watch it on the Netflix platform.

Letters to Juliet

amanda seyfried

The simple idea of ​​what romantic love represents can lead some people to doubt everything that it implies. This idea is reinforced in his film Letters to Juliet by director Gary Winick

In Verona, an aspiring writer discovers an old love letter and embarks on a search for lost love…and her own romance. Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) and Víctor (Gael García Bernal), a couple on vacation in Italy, receive a letter addressed to a certain Juliet. The sender is Claire (Vanessa Redgrave), a woman trying to locate Lorenzo (Franco Nero), a man with whom she lived in Italy, in her youth, an affair. Sophie will then embark on a journey through Tuscany to find Claire’s old love.

You can watch it on the Netflix platform.

Love and Other Drugs

Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway

End of the nineties. Jamie a young man whose irresistible charm works not only with women, but also within the cutthroat world of pharmaceutical sales. One day, at a clinic, he meets Maggie, a very independent girl who has Parkinson’s disease. The attraction is mutual and gives rise to a loving relationship. The film is based on a true story.

Love and other drugs talks about how some sick people who suffer from a serious illness reach a point where they decide to close their world and prevent other beings from entering their lives.

You can watch it on the Netflix platform.

Ten things I hate about you

Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles

Cameron James (Joseph Gordon Levitt) is a new student who falls in love with Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik), a popular girl who is also attracted to him; however, he has never dated a boy. The only condition for Bianca dating Cameron is that her older sister, Kat (Julian Stiles), has a date too. But Kat is a bad-tempered girl who despises dating and the concept of love in general. Knowing that her sister would never date someone from her school, Cameron and her friend Michael decide to seek outside help, hiring a charismatic and rebellious young man to convince her to go on a double date.

You can see it on the DisneyPlus platform.

Dear Jhon

The romantic drama is based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks and directed by three-time Oscar nominee Lasse Hallström. The film talks about the complexities of love and how it is tested by forces beyond its control.

John Tyree (Channing Tatum) is a handsome and caring Special Forces soldier on leave to visit his father in South Carolina. Savannah Curtis (Amanda Seyfried) is a beautiful and idealistic college student from a wealthy southern family who is home for spring break. John and Savannah belong to different worlds, but when they meet by chance on the beach, they are instantly drawn to each other. The meeting turns into a sweeping two-week idyll and their feelings quickly deepen into passionate love. When John is forced back into his deployment forces and Savannah has to go back to college, the couple promise to write each other.

You can watch it on the Netflix platform.

Before you

Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin

Louisa “Lou” Clark, an unstable and creative girl, lives in a small town in the English countryside. She lives aimlessly and goes from job to job to help her family make ends meet. However, a new job will test her usual cheerfulness. At the local castle, she cares for and escorts Will Traynor, a wealthy young banker who was left paralyzed in an accident.

The film promises a lot of romance and emotion.

You can see it on ParamountPlus.

pride and prejudice

Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen

Jane Austin’s novel is the greatest classic of romantic cinema and in turn one of the most emblematic films of this genre.

The five Bennet sisters have been raised by a mother obsessed with finding them a husband. But one of them, Lizzie, intelligent and with character, wants a life with more open perspectives, a wish supported by her father. When Mr. Bingley (Simon Woods), a wealthy bachelor, and his circle of sophisticated friends move into a neighboring mansion for the summer, the Bennetts are excited about finding suitors. At homecoming, Lizzie meets the handsome and elegant Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen), but at first glance, she finds him too proud and arrogant.”

You can watch it on the Netflix platform.

The other Queen

It tells the story of two sisters, Ana and María. boleyn (Portman & Johanson). Their father and uncle, moved by the ambition to improve the social status and power of the family, convince the young women to win the love of Henry VIII (Eric Bana), King of England.

You can see it on Amazon Prime.

Till the wedding do us part

The movie follows the boy-meets-girl formula, they hook up and it turns out later that one of them is already hooked up, but luckily those first few minutes are a simple formality. The true story begins there, beginning with a childhood trauma and continuing with the problems that arise at a wedding that he has organized, the film becomes a jewel of the cinema.

You can see it on Netflix.