Movies to watch on Valentine’s Day inspired by true stories

On this day of Valentine’s Day, movies about love They can be your panorama to spend an incredible day, either alone, with friends or with your partner.

Unmissable stories where they manage to overcome the barriers that love constantly puts on us, from the distance to the family. Many of these films have marked an era and filled the hearts of viewers with their original stories.

However, sometimes it is the very lives of two ordinary people that inspire Hollywood to bring the story to the big screen. PBecause many times we are in the presence of loves that are from a movie.

To celebrate a new February 14, we chose four tapes that were inspired by true stories.

Eat Pray Love

The film is based on the book, which in turn is an autobiographical account, by elizabeth gilbert who is played by Julia Roberts.

The protagonist, after getting a divorce, decides to undertake a journey through several places where she meets the Portuguese chef Felipe, personified by Javier Bardem.

However, in real life, the story took another turn. Elizabeth decided to separate from José Nunes, who is Felipe in the film, and then started a relationship with her best friend Rayya Elias. This new love story started tragically, as they got closer again after learning that Rayya suffered from liver cancer.

They accompanied each other throughout the process, and even got married in June 2017. However, six months later, Rayya Elias sadly passed away..

Diary of a passion

The second of the true-story-inspired Valentine’s Day movies is also based on a book. This time it is one of the best sellers of Nicholas Sparkswhich has inspired other films such as Dear John and A place to take refuge.

The story takes us to the 1940s, where we meet Noah (Ryan Gosling)a young man of limited resources who falls in love at first sight with Allie (Rachel McAdams)an elite teenager from Searbook. Thanks to Noah’s persistence, they manage to spend time together, despite rejection from Allie’s family..

In the present, they are both together and elderly, but she does not remember anything, since she suffers from Alzheimer’s. Noah takes it upon himself to remind him of his history. of love despite time, age and difficulties.

Sparks was inspired by the true story of his in-lawswho fought Alzheimer’s by reading their own diaries.

Read also: Valentine’s Day 2022: three homemade gifts to surprise your partner

Like it was the first time

One of the most popular films of the comedic actor Adam Sandler. In this story he plays Henry, a Hawaiian marine biologist who falls in love with Lucy (Drew Barrymore), an art teacher. The problem is that she suffers from goldfield syndrome caused by an accident. This disorder makes him forget everything he did the day before, believing that every day is October 13, 2002.

This movie was inspired by michelle philpots, who met her husband before suffering from amnesia. The man shouldn’t remind her that they knew each other about her, but he should refresh her memory every day with her wedding and all the other adventures they had.

A brilliant mind

Another of the films to enjoy on Valentine’s Day is A brilliant mind. The film portrays Alicia Lardé’s love story with John Nasha tremendous mathematician who suffered from schizophrenia, but who managed to reach the Nobel laureate in economics.

The man, played by Russell Crowe, was introverted, with very few social skills. That’s when Alicia (Jennifer Connolly) becomes a fundamental support in his life, helping him face the consequences of the disease.

Although the true story of the mathematician included cheating on his wife with other men, they managed to overcome that stage of doubts and betrayals to maintain a life in unconditional company of each other. Regrettably, John Nash and Alicia Lardé died together in a car accident in May 2015.

Read also: A classic returns! Disney announced the remake of Cheaper by the Dozen