Movies for broken hearts this Valentine’s Day

While some people spend the February 14th in the company of your being lovedyour loved ones or closest friends, there are other souls who tonight have the heart broken.

We share five movies that you can see tonight and that will give you hope, light or at least, or will serve to cry if you want.

“How to be single”

The story begins with Alice (Dakota Johnson), who has lived a somehow perfect love story with her partner, until she decides that, before continuing with the relationship, they could use some time away from each other, to get to know each other. a little more and then continue their relationship, however, when she arrives in New York she meets Robin (Rebel Wilson) who takes her to see the nightlife of the place. Robin is the complete opposite of Alice, but they still go out dancing and drinking.

Although at first she thinks she’s going to get back together with her boyfriend, suddenly she sees herself as single, so she begins to meet various prospects, but there’s something that suddenly comes second all the time, and she becomes what her partners want, not what she wants.

With this film you will see yourself reflected not only in the way you react to new prospects, but you will also reflect on your friendship relationships and with your own family.

“Single coveted”

This film takes place in Peru and yes, it begins with the night in which María Fe’s boyfriend breaks her heart from Spain, through a video call, just when she is waiting for him to return to continue loving each other but not from a distance. From this event, the protagonist falls into a deep depression in which, unfortunately for her, the ghost of her ex is always present, who questions her about everything, who reminds her of the tragic moments but also, those in which the protagonist ignored her own feelings.

In this film, it will be her friends who accompany the protagonist and, at the same time, also fight their own battles, their fears. Little by little, María Fe will discover where she can channel her pain, her reflections on relationships and of course, there will be no shortage of doubts, missteps, blunders, and that a new beginning does not always have to be linked to a relationship, but to self-knowledge, to self-love.

The Holiday

This story starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz also begins with two broken hearts. On the one hand, Amanda Woods (Cameron), a wealthy woman who lives in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Hollywood and is dedicated to film, but with a boyfriend who only demands everything from her, so they cut.

On the other hand, Iris, a woman who lives in love and attentive to a man who in the most unexpected and painful way possible, makes it known that he is going to marry, and not with her.

Through the internet, both enter into a dynamic of exchanging houses for a while, so Iris ends up in that Hollywood neighborhood and Amanda in a small town in London, and everything, everything happens at Christmas.

Thanks to this radical change of location, both will meet new people, from other worlds, who will help them heal their own wounds, to discover themselves.

Eat Pray Love

This is another must-see because it makes us rethink if the place we are in is the right one. This movie stars Julia Roberts and is based on the book by Elizabeth Gilberth.

At the beginning, we see the protagonist questioning if this is the life she wants forever, just when she has just bought a house, when she is in a stable marriage, when she has a life already made in some way. And although she doubts it a lot, she decides, she leaves, she goes to travel, to meet, to meditate, to heal. The journey is, without a doubt, also very healing for the viewer.

