Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.18.10 Update Adds Long-Awaited Frogs

Minecraft Bedrock Edition just got its second patch for the Caves & Cliffs Part II updatewhich adds a bunch of fixes, experimental features, and parity with the Java version, but most importantly: FROGs.

stay prepared, because these patch notes are long, but really we’ll just put the highlights inside the update. We will separate them into categories and give short explanations where necessary for easier reading!

General changes

World settings can now be changed directly in Realms, just like local worlds.

If you’re playing in South Korea, we’ve added game timers and notices in accordance with gaming laws to help remind players to take occasional breaks from the game.

Experimental characteristics

Minecraft Lets Players Opt-In Features”experimental“, which are usually the additions coming in the next update (which is The Wild update, currently). If you want to get a sneak peek at upcoming features, be sure to toggle the experimental features in-game; you can find instructions here.

frogs and tadpoles

Frogs will spawn in swamp biomes.

Frogs can croak, jump, swim, and walk on land.

Frogs can eat small Slimes, causing a Slime Ball to drop.

Frogs can be tempted and raised using Seagrass, but this is just a placeholder food for now

Frogs lay eggs after mating.

Hatching frog eggs spawn tadpoles

The tadpoles that grow will become a frog

Tadpoles can swim in water.

Tadpoles “hop” like fish when on land and eventually die

Tadpoles turn into a different type of frog depending on the biome they hatch in

Tadpoles can be caught in a bucket

frog light

Three new Froglight blocks have been added (pearl, green and ocher)

Froglight blocks emit light.

Blocks are obtained by luring a frog near a small magma cube. The frog will eat the magma cube and a Froglight block will drop. Each variant of Frog will drop a different Froglight block.

sculk

Sculk’s lockdown functions can now be accessed by enabling this toggle

You will be able to read the rest of the patch notes from via the minecraft feedback page.