Messi and the moment of truth with PSG… In the Champions League and against Real Madrid

BARCELONA – Leo Messi personalized in August 2021 the great impact on the transfer market. He landed at PSG as the icing on the cake of an unbeatable team in the eyes of the world of football and with the Champions League as the biggest and undisputed goal of the season. A season that this week looks at the moment of truth.

Five years after his first big setback as a Barcelona footballer in the Parque de los Príncipes, the Argentine star will seek his redemption wearing the French club’s shirt. Facing Real Madrid and with the eyes of the football universe fixed on the role he offers.

Champions of the tournament in 2015, Luis Enrique’s Barça bent the knee in the 2016 quarterfinals against Atlético de Madrid and a year later, in Paris, they suffered the biggest win in Europe since conceding 4-0 in the semifinals 2013 in Munich.

As against Bayern, the Barça team was swept away in the Parc des Princes by PSG led by Unai Emery in a duel that made them think about their farewell to Europe, without suspecting then that after two weeks they would enjoy themselves at the Camp Nou of an epic night sentenced by the goal at the last minute by Sergi Roberto that meant the 6-1 and the unthinkable comeback.

That was a brief happiness because Juventus crushed him in the quarterfinals… In the same way that the following year he was implausibly traced back by Roma, in 2019 by Liverpool, in 2020 collapsed in Lisbon by Bayern Munich and, finally, in 20021, sunk by Kylian Mbappé’s PSG… Now a colleague in the French team of a Messi whom the fans await without any excuse.

If the media and financial aspect of his signing for PSG has been sufficiently argued, the sponsors multiplying and the club becoming one of the world’s benchmarks thanks to a ‘collection of cards’ unbeatable on paper, sportingly the excellence of the crack Argentina still does not meet the hopes placed in him half a year ago.

Messi’s brilliance has been seen in drops and his role in Ligue 1 has not gone beyond discreet, overshadowed by the ability of an Mbappé who has maintained the consideration of indisputable.

So far this season he has missed up to 14 official matches for various medical reasons (almost as many as in the previous three seasons with Barça) and in 14 matches played in the local tournament he has barely scored two goals, none of them transcendental as They used to be Barça players.

With Mbappé fired (12 goals in the League) and the team caressing a new title (he adds 13 points more than Olympique de Marseille with 14 days left in the championship), the fans understand that Leo is the differential player in Europe, where True, his figure has maintained the expected parameters during a group stage in which he has scored five goals in five group stage games, his unquestionable role being in understanding the victories over Manchester City and, above all, the comeback against RB Leipzig.

Lionel Messi will meet again with Cristiano Ronaldo, now in the UEFA Champions League. Getty Images

THE DESIGNATED RIVAL

Now Real Madrid arrives in Paris, champion for the last time in 2018 and who has won four of the last eight tournaments and does so to cross paths again with a Messi whom he knows very well and who on many, many occasions, was his main executor.

From 2006 to 2021, the Argentine faced the Merengue team 45 times and scored no fewer than 26 goals… Although it is true that he did not score in the last seven Clásicos and lost the last three consecutively. In fact, Messi’s voracity with Madrid began to decline after his unforgettable hat-trick at the Bernabéu in 2014 and in the following 18 clashes with the Barça jacket he settled for a modest five goals.





But five years after suffering a horrible Valentine’s Day with Barça, the spirit of the Parisian fans will be aware of his every move, waiting for that genius that he used to see on television and that he has barely enjoyed as his own in the Parc des Princes. Contrary to what happened at the Camp Nou, at PSG Messi is not the center of everything and French journalistic criticism is less friendly, much less, than he enjoyed in Spain and especially in Barcelona.

A two-legged final in the round of 16 is what Leo faces starting this Tuesday. At the age of 34, his challenges are understood beyond the local League and with his sights set on the World Cup in Qatar, recovering the Champions League title after seven seasons is outlined as his greatest challenge in the short term. In Paris they know it… And they wouldn’t understand that, like that star who made history at Barça, he didn’t show his best repertoire in this huge duel against Madrid.